Jennifer Lopez cancels Atlanta concert date with no explanation

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled five concert dates in late August with no explanation including an Aug. 25 stop at State Farm Arena.

The pop diva and actress is going on tour for the first time in five years to promote her latest album “This is Me... Now.” That album debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, then fell off the following week. Her single “Can’t Get Enough,” which she sang on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year, did not chart on the Hot 100.

Refunds will be made automatically for anyone who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster. No replacement dates have been announced. Media outlets such as Entertainment Weekly that reached out to Lopez’s camp and Live Nation have not received any response.

The other 32 scheduled dates are still on.

Other dates cancelled were concerts in Raleigh, N.C.; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; and Tampa, Florida.