Georgia Entertainment Scene

Jennifer Lopez cancels Atlanta concert date with no explanation

It was set for State Farm Arena Aug. 25.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1855 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez performs “Can’t Get Enough” on Saturday, February 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Credit: Will Heath/NBC

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1855 -- Pictured: Musical guest Jennifer Lopez performs “Can’t Get Enough” on Saturday, February 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
By
0 minutes ago

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled five concert dates in late August with no explanation including an Aug. 25 stop at State Farm Arena.

The pop diva and actress is going on tour for the first time in five years to promote her latest album “This is Me... Now.” That album debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, then fell off the following week. Her single “Can’t Get Enough,” which she sang on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year, did not chart on the Hot 100.

Refunds will be made automatically for anyone who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster. No replacement dates have been announced. Media outlets such as Entertainment Weekly that reached out to Lopez’s camp and Live Nation have not received any response.

The other 32 scheduled dates are still on.

Other dates cancelled were concerts in Raleigh, N.C.; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; and Tampa, Florida.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
30m ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO/PUBLICITY PHOTO

2024 Mable House concert series includes Stephanie Mills, KRS-One, Dru Hill
22m ago
Two Atlanta couples, the Clarks and Gardners, on ‘Amazing Race’ season 35
Taylor Dayne, back from colon cancer, tells it from the heart
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do