Jeff Lynne’s ELO said final Atlanta stop ever happening Oct. 12

It’s billed as ‘The Over and Out Tour.’
The members of Jeff Lynne’s ELO took a selfie with the Atlanta crowd as a backdrop during their sold-out concert at State Farm Arena on July 5, 2019. Average age of the band was less than that of the crowd. (photo credit: Jeff Lynne’s ELO website)

The members of Jeff Lynne’s ELO took a selfie with the Atlanta crowd as a backdrop during their sold-out concert at State Farm Arena on July 5, 2019. Average age of the band was less than that of the crowd. (photo credit: Jeff Lynne’s ELO website)
By
14 minutes ago

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, which blended progressive rock, classical music and pop hooks into a memorable cavalcade of hits in the 1970s and early 1980s, announced what the band is saying is its final tour.

The tour stops at State Farm Arena Saturday, Oct. 12, with on-sale for the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.

ELO, originally known as Electric Light Orchestra with remaining original members Lynne and Richard Tandy, will travel to 27 cities starting Aug. 24 in Palm Desert, California.

The last time ELO was in Atlanta for a concert was before the pandemic in 2019, but it was the first time the band had been here since 1981.

“Lynne, a melodic wizard with a gift for making classical, rock and disco comfortably co-exist, brought a robust musical chronicle” to that concert, according to Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s music reviewer at the time. She noted that “it looked and sounded stupendous.”

The band, whose vast collection of classic songs include “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman” and “Telephone Line,” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

ExploreConcert review and photos: Jeff Lynne’s ELO brings visual and sonic feast to State Farm Arena
ExploreTorpy at Large: Can’t get it out of my head, rockin’ with the oldies

Other acts in recent years that have stopped in Atlanta saying they are finished with touring include the B-52s, Kenny Loggins and Elton John.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO sold out State Farm Arena on Friday, July 5, 2019 on their Summer 2019 Tour. Dhani Harrison, George’s son, opened the show. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

icon to expand image

Date City Venue

August 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

August 27, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 Vancouver, C Rogers Arena

August 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

September 1, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

September 6, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

September 7, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 9, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 10, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

September 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

September 14, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 16, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

September 23, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

September 27, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

September 30, 2024 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

October 2, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

October 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 11, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 12, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

October 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

October 16, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 18, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

October 21, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

October 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

October 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

