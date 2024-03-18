Jeff Lynne’s ELO said final Atlanta stop ever happening Oct. 12

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, which blended progressive rock, classical music and pop hooks into a memorable cavalcade of hits in the 1970s and early 1980s, announced what the band is saying is its final tour.
The tour stops at State Farm Arena Saturday, Oct. 12, with on-sale for the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.
ELO, originally known as Electric Light Orchestra with remaining original members Lynne and Richard Tandy, will travel to 27 cities starting Aug. 24 in Palm Desert, California.
The last time ELO was in Atlanta for a concert was before the pandemic in 2019, but it was the first time the band had been here since 1981.
“Lynne, a melodic wizard with a gift for making classical, rock and disco comfortably co-exist, brought a robust musical chronicle” to that concert, according to Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s music reviewer at the time. She noted that “it looked and sounded stupendous.”
The band, whose vast collection of classic songs include “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman” and “Telephone Line,” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
Other acts in recent years that have stopped in Atlanta saying they are finished with touring include the B-52s, Kenny Loggins and Elton John.
Date City Venue
August 24, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
August 27, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 28, 2024 Vancouver, C Rogers Arena
August 30, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
September 1, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
September 6, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
September 7, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 9, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 10, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
September 13, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
September 14, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 16, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
September 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 23, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
September 27, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
September 30, 2024 St, Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
October 2, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
October 9, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 11, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 12, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
October 15, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
October 16, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 18, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
October 21, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
October 23, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
October 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
