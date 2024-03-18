Jeff Lynne’s ELO said final Atlanta stop ever happening Oct. 12

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, which blended progressive rock, classical music and pop hooks into a memorable cavalcade of hits in the 1970s and early 1980s, announced what the band is saying is its final tour.

The tour stops at State Farm Arena Saturday, Oct. 12, with on-sale for the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.

ELO, originally known as Electric Light Orchestra with remaining original members Lynne and Richard Tandy, will travel to 27 cities starting Aug. 24 in Palm Desert, California.