Indie film ‘Poetic License’ with Leslie Mann shooting in Atlanta

Apatow, daughter of “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” producer Judd Apatow and Mann, is best known as Lexi Howard in “Euphoria.” This is her directorial debut. The 26-year-old actress has also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood,” “The King of Staten Island,” “Funny People” and “Knocked Up.”

The cast of “Poetic License” includes Andrew Barth Feldman from “No Hard Feelings” opposite Jennifer Lawrence; Cooper Hoffman from the recently released “Saturday Night,” which was also shot in metro Atlanta; Nico Parker of “The Last of Us”; and Mann (“This is 40″).

“Poetic License” follows Liz, a former therapist and soon-to-be empty nester, as she becomes the unexpected point of tension between two inseparable best friends and college seniors, Sam and Ari. Liz is forced to reexamine her life as the boys’ friendship unravels in a fierce competition for her affection.

According to Deadline, who is playing what role has not been released.

This film is the first one for Apatow’s new Jewelbox Pictures, a film and TV production company.

Her father Judd this past Sunday hosted a fundraiser for the American Red Cross at Variety Playhouse to help victims of Hurricane Helene. Jeff Foxworthy and Ricky Velez provided the comedy.