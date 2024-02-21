Helium Comedy Club is opening a metro Atlanta venue later this year

Currently, metro Atlanta has five notable comedy club locales: Laughing Skull Lounge in Midtown, Punchline Comedy Club in Buckhead, Uptown Comedy Corner in Hapeville and Atlanta Comedy Theaters in Norcross and Underground Atlanta.

Helium opened its first club in Philadelphia in 2005. The Alpharetta location will be the company’s sixth Helium and ninth club overall.

“This project has been a long time coming and we are ready to deliver the comedy-club experience that comedy fans have come to expect,” said Helium Comedy Club owner Brad Grossman in a press release. He spent several years hunting for a location in the Atlanta area.

It will be the largest comedy club in town with a capacity between 375 to 425 people, enabling it to garner bigger acts. There will also be a secondary showroom seating about 100 people. Helium said it plans to bring in a range of comics.

“I think we’re going to crush it,” said Marshall Chiles, owner of Laughing Skull, who is a local partner and investor. “There’s a ton of people and tons of money in that area with relatively few entertainment options.” He said he will cross promote Helium at Laughing Skull and feed Helium local comics to emcee and feature at the new space.

Helium, which has locales in Portland, Oregon; Buffalo, New York; St. Louis, Missouri and Indianapolis, Indiana, hosts acts like Dave Attell, Sommore, Craig Robinson and D.L. Hughley. There will also be food and liquor options.