Fly Guy DC, MiAsia Symone reunite for new night show at Hot 107.9

Fly Guy DC and Symone now have an evening show that features a live countdown, remixes, entertainment news and interviews with artists.

“We invest in local talent,” said Devin Steel, Hot program director, who arrived in 2021 when the station’s ratings were in the doldrums and has helped bring the station back into the top 5 among 25- to 54-year-olds in the Nielsen ratings. “We’re investing in the next generation of superstars. With a music scene like Atlanta, that’s important.”

Fly Guy DC started his career as a DJ at local clubs and parties while he was a student at Clark Atlanta University. Streetz 94.5 saw his appeal and hired him in 2016.

At the time, “the college circuit knew me,” he said in an interview at Hot 107.9 in downtown Atlanta earlier this week with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The city knew me hosting a lot of stuff inside the city. Radio helped me reach the masses.”

He indeed built up a following at night there over several years.

Last year, when it was time to sign a new contract, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, he said: “I decided to walk away not on bad terms. I thank Streetz for everything they’ve done. They elevated my brand tremendously.”

At the same time, Fly Guy DC said, “I was losing my craft and excitement for radio. I had to rethink, refocus and reshape and find that urge and drive again.”

Steve Hegwood, who runs Streetz, didn’t return an email and text seeking comment about Fly Guy DC.

Between his radio gigs, Fly Guy DC kept DJing at corporate events, community events and clubs. He also co-hosted a show with Revolt TV and Amazon called “Black Guy Stuff.”

Fly Guy DC said he’s excited to be back on the radio, noting that there is still a swath of Atlantans who prefer free radio over paying for streaming services.

Over time, he said he has matured. “I’m very coachable,” he said. “I’m a listener now. I don’t listen to respond. I listen to understand. The old me was more blunt. I still am but I can get my point across respectably.”

He said he’s also happy to be working again with Symone.

“We have an incredible friendship,” he said. “She is detail oriented. She keeps me focused.”

Symone calls their reunion coming “full circle. I’m very involved with the community and women empowerment events. We’re able to touch every corner of Atlanta with our two brands together.”

Fly Guy DC added: “We’re a two-player combo. Those other stations are in trouble!”

IF YOU LISTEN

“Hot@Nite with Fly Guy DC & MiAsia Symone,” 7 p.m. to midnight weekdays on Hot 107.9