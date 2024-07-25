Georgia Entertainment Scene

‘Flashpoint’ podcast, CNN separately explore 1996 Olympic bombings

Both cover how Eric Rudolph created and detonated multiple bombs and eluded authorities for years.
Spectators tend to injured victims following an early morning explosion in Atlanta's Olympic Centennial Park Saturday, July 27, 1996. The downtown park was crowded with Olympic visitors and revelers at the time of the explosion, which killed a woman and injured more than 100 other people.

Credit: (AP Photo/Tetsuji Asano, ASAHI SHIMBUN)

Credit: (AP Photo/Tetsuji Asano, ASAHI SHIMBUN)

Spectators tend to injured victims following an early morning explosion in Atlanta's Olympic Centennial Park Saturday, July 27, 1996. The downtown park was crowded with Olympic visitors and revelers at the time of the explosion, which killed a woman and injured more than 100 other people.
By
0 minutes ago

The 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta was the focus of a Clint Eastwood movie, a detailed book and a TV series, all in the 2019-2020 time period. Nearly five years later, CNN and Atlanta-based Tenderfoot TV both tackle the subject again in the same week.

On Thursday, July 25, Tenderfoot, the podcast company best known for its “Up and Vanished” series, debuted two episodes of “Flashpoint,” a podcast exploring the entire arc of Eric Rudolph’s terrorist acts and the victims he left behind. He not only bombed Centennial Olympic Park but also two abortion clinics and a lesbian bar. He then hid in the North Carolina woods for five years as a fugitive before being captured in 2003.

Rudolph pleaded guilty in 2005 to the bombings and received four life sentences without possibility of parole and is now at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado, the same place that houses Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols and the Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

An image from the FBI's 10 Most Wanted page shows Eric Robert Rudolph as captured following his May 2003 arrest. Rudolph, who bombed the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, as well as an Atlanta lesbian bar and abortion clinics there and in Birmingham, Alabama, is serving four life sentences without parole for his crimes.

Credit: FBI via Getty Images

icon to expand image

Credit: FBI via Getty Images

Richard Jewell, the Centennial Olympic Park security guard who saved lives during the 1996 park bombing but was treated as a suspect, endured harsh media scrutiny before he was cleared as a suspect. The real bomber, Eric Rudolph, was not apprehended until 2003. COX STAFF PHOTO / GREG LOVETT

icon to expand image

CNN’s series “How It Really Happened,” hosted by actor Jesse L. Martin, is running two episodes on the same topic debuting this Saturday at 9 p.m. It uses vintage CNN footage from the nine-year period when the story unfolded.

“How It Really Happened” focuses more heavily than the podcast on the initial hunt for the bomber and features GBI, FBI and ATF investigators providing commentary and insight.

The first episode spends a lot of time on Richard Jewell, a security guard who first saw Rudolph’s purposely abandoned backpack and who saved lives by ensuring fewer people were near the bomb when it went off. But the FBI targeted him as suspect, which leaked to the press, who followed him for 88 days until the FBI deemed him innocent. Jewell died in 2007 but his attorney Watson Bryant provided his perspective in the episode.

The second CNN episode traces the subsequent bombings and the eventual capture of Rudolph.

Kitty Pilgrim, now a consultant on the subjects of women, peace and security, covered the Alabama abortion clinic bombing for CNN in 1997 and the often frustrating hunt for Rudolph.

“He kind of faded into the mist,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There was so much speculation where he could have gone. We always felt he melted into the local community. We encountered many sympathetic people to his cause” in the rural mountains of North Carolina.

Cole Locascio hosts the Tenderfoot podcast "Flashpoint" about the 1996 Olympic bombing. TENDERFOOT

Credit: TENDERF

icon to expand image

Credit: TENDERF

The host of the “Flashpoint” podcast Cole Locascio has a very personal connection to one of the bombings but in an interview with the AJC, didn’t want to reveal exactly what that was. (He makes it known by the end of the second episode.)

“It’s a story deeply rooted in me,” said Locascio, who was born less than a year after the initial bombing. “It’s a story about paradox. None of it really lives in the black and white, especially when it comes to my story. All of it very much lives in the gray. There is a unique perspective to gain from it.”

With this podcast, Locascio wanted to shed light not only on Rudolph’s motivations but also the impact his bombings had on its many victims. And he felt the audio medium allowed him to get more insight and detail from his subjects than if he had done this for TV. “It was just me and my interview subject in my tiny recording studio,” he said.

Former Star 94 news reporter Rob Stadler was picking up his twin infant daughters at a nursery upstairs in early 1997 when Rudolph’s first bomb exploded at the Sandy Springs abortion clinic. The cribs his kids had been in moments earlier were destroyed. Later, when a second bomb exploded, he was still in the vicinity reporting on what was happening for the radio station and experienced permanent hearing loss. He told Locascio he experienced PTSD for months after that traumatic event.

Dana Ford, one of the owners of Atlanta’s The Otherside Lounge, a lesbian-friendly bar which Rudolph bombed a month later, said in the podcast that the bar closed four years later after one too many death threats. “The bombing had its effects,” she said. “It wiped out our savings.”

Emily Lyons speaks to reporters outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Courthouse in Atlanta before a sentencing hearing for serial bomber Eric Robert Rudolph Monday, Aug. 22, 2005. Lyons survived one of Rudolph's bombings, at a Birmingham, Alabama abortion clinic, which killed an off-duty policeman. Rudolph received four life sentences for the Birmingham bombing, a deadly bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and two other Atlanta-area bombings.

icon to expand image

Emily Lyons, a nurse seriously injured at the Birmingham abortion clinic he bombed in 2018, is still suffering more than a quarter century later. She spoke to both CNN and “Flashpoint.”

“My face was covered in shrapnel holes … my eyelids were torn back,” she told CNN, noting she lost an eye in the process. She said she has since had 54 surgeries, four in the past year.

“He burned me, broke my face,” Lyons said on “Flashpoint.” “How could someone do that to someone else? Just deliberate. He thought about it. He planned on it. I just cried because you hurt me so badly and you don’t know me. Your opinion, your thoughts are no more important than mine are.”

Other recognizable voices in the podcast include former WSB-TV anchor and current AJC contributor Monica Pearson and WSB radio traffic reporter Mark McKay, who was working at CNN Sports and was just 100 yards away from where the Centennial Olympic bomb went off. (He also appears in the CNN episodes.)

“The bomb felt concussive,” said McKay in an interview with the AJC. “I felt it in my chest. That shows you how powerful it was even though I was on the other side of the venue.”

Vince Velazquez, a retired Atlanta detective who has two TV One shows “ATL Homicide” and “Deadly Case Files,” provided his voice in the podcast as well. He was a new police officer who happened to be working near the park when the bomb exploded and was knocked off his feet.

He also happened to live just a few blocks from the Sandy Springs abortion clinic and also heard those bombs go off six months later. “It shook my windows,” he told the AJC.

Coincidentally, his divorce attorney was Rob Stadler’s wife Christine, whose office was in the same building. “I’d been there several times preparing my case for court,” he said. “I was somehow connected to both events.”

KEY INFO

“How It Really Happened” focused on the 1996 Olympic bombing and aftermath, 9 p.m. Saturday on CNN. (It will be available on Max later in the summer)

“Flashpoint” podcast about the 1996 bombings and aftermath, debuting July 25 on podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple and iHeart

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CR: TNT

NBA rejects TNT’s NBA matching offer, keeping games with Amazon through 2036

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit

Ted Turner has Lewy body dementia: is it worse than Alzheimer’s?

Credit: Gavin Averill/Special

How the Dragon Con Parade comes together
The Latest

Credit: CR: TNT

NBA rejects TNT’s NBA matching offer, keeping games with Amazon through 2036
Glen Powell stars in Hulu series ‘Chad Powers’ shooting in metro Atlanta
Jonathan Knight juggles HGTV hosting, New Kids on the Block
Featured

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards