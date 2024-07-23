Fans of the Atlanta Open sad to see it end after 14 years

With the ATP, which oversees men’s pro tennis, eliminating the Atlanta Open, the nearest big tournaments will be in places like Miami, Cincinnati and Dallas. “That’s either a really long drive or a plane ride,” McClain said. “With hotel and tickets to the event, it gets expensive.”

Alex Nelson, a rising ninth grader and ranked player in his age range in Alabama, came to the tournament with tennis coach and father Trey from Birmingham. Alex, 14, said this was his third time at the Atlanta Open and he was going to miss it.

“You get good access to players,” he said, referring to both the practice courts at Georgia Tech and the main stadium. He even saw pro American tennis player Ben Shelton, the top seed in the tournament, at Publix earlier in the day at Atlantic Station.

Jana Wood, national sales director for Modern Luxury magazine and an active tennis player nursing an ACL injury, brought her husband and three kids. “How tall do you think John Isner is?” she asked her son as the 6-foot-10-inch Isner warmed up.

Wood has been to the Open 10 out of the 14 years it has existed, including its first year at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek. “This is such a big tennis town,” she said. “It’s unfortunate this is going away.”

She has also enjoyed Atlantic Station as a comfortable place to be for this event.

“It’s a fun area with dining and retail and shopping,” Wood said. “At the Atlanta Athletic Club, we parked in a dirt field and walked over.”

On the court, Isner, who retired last year after 17 years on the pro circuit, rocketed his signature serves seemingly with minimal effort. Roddick, who won his last ATP tournament at the Atlanta Open in 2012, was rustier. The Bryan brothers, the most successful men’s doubles team in professional tennis and winners of 16 Grand Slam titles, retired in 2020 but were able to eke out a 7-6, 7-5 win over two better-known players.

Luke Jensen, a former tennis pro himself from Atlanta, sat in the judge’s chair but was more court jester than referee, a freedom he had since the match had no stakes beyond the players’ egos.

After one of the Bryan brothers tried to loft a lob over Isner’s head and failed, Jensen said, “He’s 6-foot-10! Who tries to lob over a man who’s 6-foot-10?” The crowd laughed.

When Roddick stroked a winning forehand past the brothers, Jensen exclaimed, “He can still play! Andy, you can sit down and take a break!”

Moments later after Roddick hit a ball wide, Jensen joked, “Actually, he can’t play anymore!”

For Eddie Gonzalez, the tournament director for a decade until 2022, coming back this one last time was like a family reunion to see the staff, volunteers and sponsors.

And his predecessor, Bob Bryant, was thrilled tor see the tournament himself for the first time in a decade. Making it more special was having his 13-year-old son, Baxter, as a ball kid.

“The stadium court and venue product is more professional and more polished” than when he was there, Bryant said. “Atlantic Station is still a very cool vibe, and Midtown is electric, especially at night. There are not many venues like it on the global tour, and we’re going to miss it.”

