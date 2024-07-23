Georgia Entertainment Scene

Fans of the Atlanta Open sad to see it end after 14 years

Monday night featured an exhibition with Andy Roddick, John Isner and the Bryan brothers.
The Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on Monday, July 22, 2024 during the exhibition match between Andy Roddick and John Isner versus the Bryan brothers Bob and Mike

The Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on Monday, July 22, 2024 during the exhibition match between Andy Roddick and John Isner versus the Bryan brothers Bob and Mike
On Monday evening, a slight breeze tamped down what was left of the daytime heat as cirrus clouds dotted the sky and fans at the Atlanta Open enjoyed a farewell exhibition match featuring past winners of the tournament, which ends its 14-year run in the city on Sunday.

It was a bittersweet night for a proud tennis community that has supported the event at Atlantic Station in recent years. The temporary stands, which could take in about 3,500 people, were nearly 80% full.

“I’m very sad,” said Tiara McClain, who drove 20 minutes from Vinings to watch the exhibition doubles match featuring retired American pros Andy Roddick and John Isner against Mike and Bob Bryan. “This was my easy way to see pros live.”

With the ATP, which oversees men’s pro tennis, eliminating the Atlanta Open, the nearest big tournaments will be in places like Miami, Cincinnati and Dallas. “That’s either a really long drive or a plane ride,” McClain said. “With hotel and tickets to the event, it gets expensive.”

Alex and Trey Nelson of Birmingham stand for the National Anthem before an exhibition match at The Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station Monday, July 22, 2024.

Alex Nelson, a rising ninth grader and ranked player in his age range in Alabama, came to the tournament with tennis coach and father Trey from Birmingham. Alex, 14, said this was his third time at the Atlanta Open and he was going to miss it.

“You get good access to players,” he said, referring to both the practice courts at Georgia Tech and the main stadium. He even saw pro American tennis player Ben Shelton, the top seed in the tournament, at Publix earlier in the day at Atlantic Station.

Jana Wood, national sales director for Modern Luxury magazine and an active tennis player nursing an ACL injury, brought her husband and three kids. “How tall do you think John Isner is?” she asked her son as the 6-foot-10-inch Isner warmed up.

Wood has been to the Open 10 out of the 14 years it has existed, including its first year at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek. “This is such a big tennis town,” she said. “It’s unfortunate this is going away.”

She has also enjoyed Atlantic Station as a comfortable place to be for this event.

“It’s a fun area with dining and retail and shopping,” Wood said. “At the Atlanta Athletic Club, we parked in a dirt field and walked over.”

On the court, Isner, who retired last year after 17 years on the pro circuit, rocketed his signature serves seemingly with minimal effort. Roddick, who won his last ATP tournament at the Atlanta Open in 2012, was rustier. The Bryan brothers, the most successful men’s doubles team in professional tennis and winners of 16 Grand Slam titles, retired in 2020 but were able to eke out a 7-6, 7-5 win over two better-known players.

Luke Jensen, a former tennis pro himself from Atlanta, sat in the judge’s chair but was more court jester than referee, a freedom he had since the match had no stakes beyond the players’ egos.

After one of the Bryan brothers tried to loft a lob over Isner’s head and failed, Jensen said, “He’s 6-foot-10! Who tries to lob over a man who’s 6-foot-10?” The crowd laughed.

John Isner serving during an exhibition match at final Atlanta Open July 22, 2024 at Atlantic Station.

When Roddick stroked a winning forehand past the brothers, Jensen exclaimed, “He can still play! Andy, you can sit down and take a break!”

Moments later after Roddick hit a ball wide, Jensen joked, “Actually, he can’t play anymore!”

Andy Roddick won his final ATP match at the Atlanta Open in 2012. He returned Monday, July 22, 2024 for an exhibition match at Atlantic Station.

For Eddie Gonzalez, the tournament director for a decade until 2022, coming back this one last time was like a family reunion to see the staff, volunteers and sponsors.

And his predecessor, Bob Bryant, was thrilled tor see the tournament himself for the first time in a decade. Making it more special was having his 13-year-old son, Baxter, as a ball kid.

“The stadium court and venue product is more professional and more polished” than when he was there, Bryant said. “Atlantic Station is still a very cool vibe, and Midtown is electric, especially at night. There are not many venues like it on the global tour, and we’re going to miss it.”

The Atlanta Open pro tennis tournament ends July 28 after 14 years in Atlanta. It's been at Atlantic Station since 2012.

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Open

July 20-Sunday. Ticket prices vary. Atlantic Station, Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta, atlantaopentennis.com.

