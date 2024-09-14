Enjoy free Sandy Springs concerts with Lonestar, Spin Doctors on Sept. 27-28

Sandy Springs for the second year is holding a series of free concerts at its City Green this weekend and bringing the ‘90s vibe again, this time with country group Lonestar and pop act Spin Doctors.
Lonestar, who had the No. 1 ballad “Amazed” on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999, will headline the main stage Friday evening, Sept. 27, at the second annual Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival. The group generated 18 top-10 hits on the country chart between 1995 and 2006, including chart-topping songs “Mr. Mom,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” “Tell Her” and “I’m Already There.”
“Amazed,” now a wedding staple, was the first country song to hit No. 1 on the pop chart in 16 years after “Islands in the Stream” in 1983. Longtime lead singer Richie McDonald left Lonestar in 2021, replaced by Drew Womack.
Spin Doctors, who generated two huge jaunty hits that stayed in regular rotation on adult pop stations for years, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” will headline the Saturday evening slate on Sept. 28. Three original members remain with the band from its heyday, including lead singer Chris Barron.
Both bands had members who went on to lead other successful acts. John Rich left Lonestar in 1998 to become part of Big & Rich (“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”). John Popper left the Spin Doctors very early in its history and would eventually lead Blues Traveler (“Run-Around,” “Hook”).
Last year, Sandy Springs brought in The Verve Pipe and Soul Asylum for the first Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival, which also includes an artists market and kids zone.
IF YOU GO
Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival
4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 27; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsga.gov/bluestone
