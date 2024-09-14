Enjoy free Sandy Springs concerts with Lonestar, Spin Doctors on Sept. 27-28

Sandy Springs for the second year is holding a series of free concerts at its City Green this weekend and bringing the ‘90s vibe again, this time with country group Lonestar and pop act Spin Doctors.

Lonestar, who had the No. 1 ballad “Amazed” on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999, will headline the main stage Friday evening, Sept. 27, at the second annual Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival. The group generated 18 top-10 hits on the country chart between 1995 and 2006, including chart-topping songs “Mr. Mom,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” “Tell Her” and “I’m Already There.”

“Amazed,” now a wedding staple, was the first country song to hit No. 1 on the pop chart in 16 years after “Islands in the Stream” in 1983. Longtime lead singer Richie McDonald left Lonestar in 2021, replaced by Drew Womack.