Eddie Murphy coming to Atlanta for Amazon comedy film ‘The Pick Up’

Eddie Murphy is shooting a comedy heist film “The Pick Up” in metro Atlanta this year for Amazon Prime that also stars Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson.
It will be based out of Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta and is set to shoot through June.
Amazon MGM Studios has not released a plot description of “The Pick Up” just yet.
Tim Story is going to be director. He most recently directed Disney+’s “Dashing Through the Snow” Christmas movie, which came out in November, starred Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery and was shot in Atlanta.
Murphy shot “Coming 2 America” in metro Atlanta in 2019. That sequel to the 1988 classic comedy was originally set for theater release but because of the pandemic, it ended up debuting on Amazon Prime in March 2021. Murphy’s most recent film, a holiday comedy adventure called “Candy Cane Lane,” came out on Amazon last year.
