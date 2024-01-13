DirecTV, TEGNA (including 11Alive) reach agreement, end six-week blackout

DirecTV subscribers who love “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” or anything on NBC are able to watch those programs again as a six-week blackout ended Saturday afternoon.

More than 60 stations in 51 markets owned by TEGNA in early December disappeared for DirecTV subscribers because of a contract dispute regarding how much DirecTV would compensate TEGNA for transmitting its channels. In Atlanta, TEGNA owns NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) and WATL-TV (Channel 36).

The two sides Saturday reached a multi-year distribution agreement. “DirecTV and TEGNA greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers,” the two sides said in a joint press release.