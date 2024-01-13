DirecTV, TEGNA (including 11Alive) reach agreement, end six-week blackout

DirecTV subscribers who love “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” or anything on NBC are able to watch those programs again as a six-week blackout ended Saturday afternoon.

More than 60 stations in 51 markets owned by TEGNA in early December disappeared for DirecTV subscribers because of a contract dispute regarding how much DirecTV would compensate TEGNA for transmitting its channels. In Atlanta, TEGNA owns NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) and WATL-TV (Channel 36).

The two sides Saturday reached a multi-year distribution agreement. “DirecTV and TEGNA greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers,” the two sides said in a joint press release.

DirecTV reaches fewer than 12 million subscribers via its traditional satellite hookup, its DirecTV stream, and its U-Verse cable systems. About 40% of that customer base was affected.

In Atlanta over the past six weeks, DirecTV subscribers missed the return of “Night Court,” the season finale of “The Voice,” daily helpings of “The Today Show” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the local 11Alive newscasts, syndicated talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” as well as two of the most popular syndicated game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Sister station MyNetworkTV (WATL-TV) was also blacked out.

A similar dispute happened that blacked out the same stations for nearly three weeks in December 2020.

These blackouts happen every so often as distributors such as DirecTV and TV station owners like TEGNA grapple with shrinking viewership as more people tune in to streaming services. A survey last March by digital marketing agency Adtaxi showed that more people now watch TV via streaming than traditional TV.

