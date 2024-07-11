Georgia Entertainment Scene

Crash Clark returns to the Morning X on 99X, doing double duty with 11 Alive

He will do traffic for both the TV and radio stations.
Crash Clark on 11Alive. 11ALIVE

Credit: 11ALI

Credit: 11ALI

Crash Clark on 11Alive. 11ALIVE
By
15 minutes ago

Christopher “Crash” Clark is the latest OG element added to alternative rock station 99X, returning to do traffic reports and comedic bits with the Morning X starting July 15.

Clark was a major component of the original incarnation of the morning show, which featured Steve Barnes, Leslie Fram and Jimmy Baron. When 99X returned in its current form in late 2022, the station brought back Barnes and Fram. (Baron has become a successful real estate agent and only pops in for the occasional guest role.)

He will continue to do traffic reports for his current job at 11Alive along with 99X. He will also contribute some on-air segments with Barnes and Fram.

“We’re all a little older and grayer. I’m a little thicker. But it’s the same shtick in radio. We’ll have some fun,” Clark told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Thursday morning.

Clark said he was first approached to join the Morning X again early last year but management at 11Alive said no. New management at 11Alive that came aboard last fall was more amenable to him doing double duty.

“I told them that it would be marketing,” he said. “We could share some audience. They’re biggest concern was workload. So this will be a trial run.”

He will be on the radio from 7-10 a.m. when 11Alive is airing the “Today” show. He will continue to do traffic cut ins for 11Alive at 7:26 a.m. and 8:26 a.m. but will also have time to feed the radio station traffic reports from 11Alive studios.

His first radio gig in Atlanta was with Power 99, the top 40 station, in 1989. He stayed on when the station became 99X in 1992. On the Morning X, he played the party-loving goofball. (He has been married and divorced three times. Now in his late 50s, he is single again.) He was also the traffic guy on hip-hop station Hot 97.5 as “Crash D.”

Clark was fired in 2005 from 99X after allowing a woman to perform a sex act with a patron at a bar in exchange for concert tickets. He later co-hosted a show in Boston with two other 99X alums, Rich Shertenlieb and Fred Toucher. He eventually returned to Atlanta and worked for Dave FM and V-103 before landing his TV gig at 11Alive in 2014.

He said he’s thrilled to see 99X doing so well in the ratings. The station in May was seventh among 25- to 54-year-olds, third among men 25 to 54 and sixth with 35- to 64-year-olds, according to Nielsen ratings.

“It’s hysterical,” Clark said. “I won’t be at American Pie at 2 a.m. on Saturday nights, but I’ll go to a few shows and do some stage announcements. Relive a little bit of the good times, bring back a chuckle.”

He said he’s been told, “We love Crash ― in small doses!”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Ex-Georgia school official sentenced in wife’s Thanksgiving cocaine death2h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County scraps plans for new $1.7B jail for a $300M renovation
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Jason Dozier

Atlanta leaders look to support legacy businesses
The Latest

Credit: Disney

Atlantan Thomas Nguyen is lone Asian vying for ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran
860 AM in Atlanta goes off the air, the former first Black-owned radio station in U.S.
Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform