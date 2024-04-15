Georgia Entertainment Scene

'Civil War' thriller shot largely in Atlanta tops box office opening weekend

The dystopian thriller generated $25.7 million its first three days
Kirsten Dunst is a war photographer in the hotly anticipated dystopian drama "Civil War." (Courtesy of A24)

Kirsten Dunst is a war photographer in the hotly anticipated dystopian drama "Civil War." (Courtesy of A24)
The dystopian thriller “Civil War” pulled in $25.7 million in its opening weekend, based on box office estimates, tops for all movies.

The film, budgeted at $50 million, stars Kirsten Dunst as a photojournalist grappling with an America at war with itself under the rule of an authoritarian three-term president played by Nick Offerman. “Civil War” was directed by Brit Alex Garland (”Ex Machina”).

ExploreAtlanta-shot ‘Civil War’ thriller not a red state vs. blue state tract

So far, the film, which was shot largely in metro Atlanta but also a bit in London in 2022, received solid reviews with an 83% positive rating from 246 reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% positive rating from viewers. “Tough and unsettling by design, ‘Civil War’ is a gripping close-up look at the violent uncertainty of life in a nation in crisis,” Rotten Tomatoes said in summary.

In its opening weekend, attendees gave the film an average B-minus, according to CinemaScore. About two-thirds of the moviegoers were men, and Imax showings pulled in nearly half the gross.

AJC writer Felicia Feaster, in a preview of the film, noted that a host of Atlanta locations were central to the film’s action in New York City, Washington and the American heartland. Examples: the sadly derelict, graffiti-covered Alonzo Herndon Stadium (once part of Morris Brown College); Big Bethel AME Church, the site of an urban skirmish between civilians and the military; and a replica of the White House housed at Tyler Perry’s studio at the former Fort McPherson site.

