‘Civil War’ thriller shot largely in Atlanta tops box office opening weekend

The dystopian thriller “Civil War” pulled in $25.7 million in its opening weekend, based on box office estimates, tops for all movies.

The film, budgeted at $50 million, stars Kirsten Dunst as a photojournalist grappling with an America at war with itself under the rule of an authoritarian three-term president played by Nick Offerman. “Civil War” was directed by Brit Alex Garland (”Ex Machina”).

So far, the film, which was shot largely in metro Atlanta but also a bit in London in 2022, received solid reviews with an 83% positive rating from 246 reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% positive rating from viewers. “Tough and unsettling by design, ‘Civil War’ is a gripping close-up look at the violent uncertainty of life in a nation in crisis,” Rotten Tomatoes said in summary.