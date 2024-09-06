Catching up with ‘Married to Real Estate’ couple Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson

On camera, married Atlanta couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson look comfortable on HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate,” whether they’re playing with their two kids, designing a nursery or knocking down a wall.
“It doesn’t feel like I’m shooting a television show,” said Sherrod, who will join her husband of 14 years on the main stage at the Fall Atlanta Home Show at Cobb Galleria Centre at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. “It just feels like another day at work in the field. It feels a lot more organic documenting our true journey instead of documenting someone else’s house buying journey.”
Jackson agreed, saying “who we are on camera is who we are off camera. And the fans treat us with respect. They appreciate us.”
“Married to Real Estate,” after three seasons, has become a successful staple for HGTV and now on demand on Max. Sherrod and Jackson are currently shooting 12 more episodes around metro Atlanta for a fourth season.
The upcoming season will show Sherrod and Jackson getting into the commercial space, redoing restaurants and boutiques. “It’s easier to make money” than residential, Sherrod said. “They’re often bigger projects.”
“They also give you more leeway from a creative aspect because it’s not their personal space,” Jackson said.
“And you might see a couple of Atlanta celebrities,” Sherrod added.
The TV show is a natural advertisement for Indigo Road, the couple’s 50-person combination design firm and brokerage based out of Marietta.
So is the Atlanta Fall Home Show. “This is my fourth time, second with Mike,” Sherrod said. “We normally work in these bubbles without clients and staff. I love getting out and hugging fans and seeing actual faces. The home show is close to our office so it’s also a new flood of potential clients as well.”
The couple also has their own TV production company as well and are executive producers with 51 Minds on “Married to Real Estate.”
Sherrod said she has far more financial and creative control than she did on her first two shows “Property Virgins,” which is now available on A&E, and “Flipping Virgins,” which can still be seen on Max.
Unfortunately, she said the production company who controlled those shows didn’t give her a particularly good financial deal in terms of residual payments.
“It kind of sucks,” Sherrod said, “but at the end of the day, those shows helped define my career.”
IF YOU GO
Fall Atlanta Home Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. $8 online, $10 at the box office, free for senior citizens and kids 12 and younger. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. fallatlantahomeshow.com
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will appear on the main stage at 1 p.m. Saturday
