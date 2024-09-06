Catching up with ‘Married to Real Estate’ couple Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson

“Married to Real Estate,” after three seasons, has become a successful staple for HGTV and now on demand on Max. Sherrod and Jackson are currently shooting 12 more episodes around metro Atlanta for a fourth season.

The upcoming season will show Sherrod and Jackson getting into the commercial space, redoing restaurants and boutiques. “It’s easier to make money” than residential, Sherrod said. “They’re often bigger projects.”

“They also give you more leeway from a creative aspect because it’s not their personal space,” Jackson said.

“And you might see a couple of Atlanta celebrities,” Sherrod added.

The TV show is a natural advertisement for Indigo Road, the couple’s 50-person combination design firm and brokerage based out of Marietta.

So is the Atlanta Fall Home Show. “This is my fourth time, second with Mike,” Sherrod said. “We normally work in these bubbles without clients and staff. I love getting out and hugging fans and seeing actual faces. The home show is close to our office so it’s also a new flood of potential clients as well.”

The couple also has their own TV production company as well and are executive producers with 51 Minds on “Married to Real Estate.”

Sherrod said she has far more financial and creative control than she did on her first two shows “Property Virgins,” which is now available on A&E, and “Flipping Virgins,” which can still be seen on Max.

Unfortunately, she said the production company who controlled those shows didn’t give her a particularly good financial deal in terms of residual payments.

“It kind of sucks,” Sherrod said, “but at the end of the day, those shows helped define my career.”

IF YOU GO

Fall Atlanta Home Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. $8 online, $10 at the box office, free for senior citizens and kids 12 and younger. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. fallatlantahomeshow.com

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will appear on the main stage at 1 p.m. Saturday