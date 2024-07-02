BRIEFS: SCAD TVfest True Crime Day July 12; ‘The Big Door Prize’ canceled

“The fascination with true crime has only grown over the years, with studios, networks and streamers racing to create the next series or documentary,” said senior executive director of SCADFILM Leigh Seaman in a press release. “Some of the best in the business will be joining us in Atlanta for a deep dive into the process of creating the compelling programming that has captivated a passionate and global fanbase.”

The schedule is available at scadboxoffice.com with tickets for each panel $10 for general admission.

***

Credit: APPLE Credit: APPLE

Apple TV+’s quirky dramedy “The Big Door Prize” is over after two seasons.

Shot in metro Atlanta in 2021 and 2023, the show, set in a small town, features a “Morpho” machine that appears in a general store out of nowhere and spits out people’s “potential.”

Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids”) plays a teacher with a seemingly happy marriage and lovely teen daughter. But the machine causes the main characters to reassess their lives and figure out if they need to make changes as they ponder what their “potential” really means.

Among many of Apple TV+’s shows, it didn’t get a lot of notice, relatively speaking but critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 86% rating.

The series shot indoor scenes out of Third Rail Studios next to Assembly in Doraville and many of the outdoor scenes in Canton.