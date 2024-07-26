Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent from ‘Ted Lasso,’ doing stand-up at Fox Theatre

Brett Goldstein, best known as the irascibly lovable Roy Kent on the beloved Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso,” is coming to Atlanta to do a stand-up show on Sept. 21 at the Fox Theatre.
Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. July 26 at foxtheatre.org.
The Emmy-winning, 44-year-old British actor and producer has been doing stand-up for 20 years, long before “Ted Lasso,” but stateside, that aspect of his career is not terribly well known.
According to a British GQ story last year, Goldstein has to deal with fans whose expectations are “dramatically different to that of the average comedy club patron,” with some shouting “Do Roy Kent!”
He told the magazine that he has to “practice empathy, forgiveness, whatever the word is.”
For him, stand up is “where I put the ugly thoughts I have, the bad parts of myself. Every time I go, ‘I shouldn’t say this, is this gonna work?’ Those are the best bits.”
