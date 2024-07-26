Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent from ‘Ted Lasso,’ doing stand-up at Fox Theatre

According to a British GQ story last year, Goldstein has to deal with fans whose expectations are “dramatically different to that of the average comedy club patron,” with some shouting “Do Roy Kent!”

He told the magazine that he has to “practice empathy, forgiveness, whatever the word is.”

For him, stand up is “where I put the ugly thoughts I have, the bad parts of myself. Every time I go, ‘I shouldn’t say this, is this gonna work?’ Those are the best bits.”