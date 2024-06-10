Black Girls Rock! awards come to Atlanta for first time after five-year hiatus

The schedule is available at blackgirlsrock.com.

“In a momentous announcement, Atlanta, Georgia, has been declared the host city for the 2024 Black Girls Rock! Awards,” the press release said, “marking a significant milestone as the city becomes the new epicenter for the world-renowned celebration.”

The Black Girls Rock! awards show aired on BET from 2010 to 2019 with past honorees such as Angela Bassett, H.E.R., Regina and Atlanta’s Ciara.

The New York-based nonprofit youth empowerment and mentoring organization did not announce any presenters and winners in advance of the 2024 awards show but noted in a press release that it will honor “the outstanding contributions of trailblazers, entertainers, icons, community activists, pioneers, business moguls, thought leaders and rising stars.”

The weeklong series of events is a partnership between Black Girls Rock! founder Beverly Bond and Atlanta Mayor André Dickens.

“Atlanta’s vibrant cultural heritage provides the ideal backdrop for our celebration,” Bond said in the release. She added that “Atlanta represents a critical juncture for our brand.”

Dickens, in the release, noted: “We know that Atlanta is the city that influences everything and the perfect place to host such a historic and influential event. Atlanta has been nationally recognized for our commitment to championing diversity, gender equality, and inclusion efforts and we believe in the power and promise of women and girls.”