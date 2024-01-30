Bill Maher coming to Atlanta Sept. 7 for first show here since 2021

BreakingNews
3 dead in quadruple shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
Bill Maher has been hosting "Real Time" for HBO since 2003. HBO
By
31 minutes ago

Longtime talk show host and stand-up comic Bill Maher is returning to Atlanta later this year at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Maher, who tours regularly, will perform Saturday, Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster. Prices have not come out yet. The capacity of the venue is 2,750 people.

He last performed in Atlanta in November 2021 at the Fox Theatre, a show originally set for March 2020. Ticket prices back then ranged from $39.50 to $125.50.

His last stand-up special “#Adulting” debuted on Max on April 2022.

Maher, 68, has been hosting “Real Time With Bill Maher” on HBO for more than 20 years and regularly bemoans Donald Trump as he did this past Friday.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

