Bill Maher coming to Atlanta Sept. 7 for first show here since 2021

Longtime talk show host and stand-up comic Bill Maher is returning to Atlanta later this year at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Maher, who tours regularly, will perform Saturday, Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster. Prices have not come out yet. The capacity of the venue is 2,750 people.

He last performed in Atlanta in November 2021 at the Fox Theatre, a show originally set for March 2020. Ticket prices back then ranged from $39.50 to $125.50.