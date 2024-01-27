Balloon Museum is latest interactive experience to come to Atlanta

Organizers have not said how long the Balloon Museum will be in Atlanta but it stayed in New York City about 11 weeks.

People can dive into a massive balloon-themed ball pit surrounded by immersive video screens. There’s a room with mirrored inflatables that deflate and inflate. There’s a massive ball with pens attached to it that you can move around and “decorate” the walls, floor and ceilings. There’s a virtual reality segment.

Credit: alessandro rabboni

Tickets to the Balloon Museum in Atlanta start at $29 for children and $39 for adults and are available to purchase at balloonmuseum.world .

A JerseyKids review of the New York City version noted that these are not balloons you blow up and pop. Rather, it’s more an “Inflatables Exhibit that is Instagram-friendy,” the reviewer notes.

A Macaroni Kid reviewer of the museum wrote, “Prepare to be captivated by the museum’s thoughtfully curated exhibits, which showcase the science, art, and technology of ballooning.”

Here is a teaser video from when the museum was in New York City last year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will check out the space before it opens Feb. 17 so look out for more details.