Atlanta’s Court TV will provide courtroom camera feed in Alec Baldwin trial

Its video will be offered up to other media outlets.
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. A New Mexico judge is considering an array of restrictions on evidence, testimony and arguments ahead of a trial for Alec Baldwin. The Monday, July 8, 2024, pretrial hearing sets the stage for Baldwin to appear in court this week on a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. A New Mexico judge is considering an array of restrictions on evidence, testimony and arguments ahead of a trial for Alec Baldwin. The Monday, July 8, 2024, pretrial hearing sets the stage for Baldwin to appear in court this week on a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Atlanta-based Court TV is providing extensive coverage of the upcoming trial of Alec Baldwin, who is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge following the on-set death on his movie “Rust” in 2021.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Baldwin, as lead actor in the Western film, was rehearsing a scene in New Mexico when a prop gun went off. Unfortunately, it had live ammo, a bullet killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The Oscar-winning actor faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Court TV will air the trial live and the network’s cameras inside the courtroom will provide pool feed coverage to all media outlets.

The network is planning blanket coverage on the case, with multiple journalists on the ground in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where the trial is being held: lead anchor Vinnie Politan, anchor Ted Rowlands, crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson and legal correspondent Kelly Krapf.

Krapf and Johnson will tag team from inside the courtroom while Rowlands will anchor the first week outside the courthouse. Politan will provide live reports and anchor his primetime show “Closing Arguments” on location during the final week of the trial through the verdict.

Court TV has also released a 45-minute documentary called “The Case Against Alec Baldwin,” now available on YouTube.

Baldwin in multiple interviews has said he did not pull the trigger and the gun misfired a bullet. But a 2022 FBI forensic report of the .45-caliber Colt prop revolver revealed the gun could not have gone off without the trigger being pulled.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsible for weapons on set, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. A jury found her guilty earlier this year of the involuntary manslaughter charge and she is now serving an 18-month prison sentence.

