Atlanta’s Court TV will provide courtroom camera feed in Alec Baldwin trial

The Oscar-winning actor faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Court TV will air the trial live and the network’s cameras inside the courtroom will provide pool feed coverage to all media outlets.

The network is planning blanket coverage on the case, with multiple journalists on the ground in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where the trial is being held: lead anchor Vinnie Politan, anchor Ted Rowlands, crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson and legal correspondent Kelly Krapf.

Krapf and Johnson will tag team from inside the courtroom while Rowlands will anchor the first week outside the courthouse. Politan will provide live reports and anchor his primetime show “Closing Arguments” on location during the final week of the trial through the verdict.

Court TV has also released a 45-minute documentary called “The Case Against Alec Baldwin,” now available on YouTube.

Baldwin in multiple interviews has said he did not pull the trigger and the gun misfired a bullet. But a 2022 FBI forensic report of the .45-caliber Colt prop revolver revealed the gun could not have gone off without the trigger being pulled.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsible for weapons on set, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. A jury found her guilty earlier this year of the involuntary manslaughter charge and she is now serving an 18-month prison sentence.