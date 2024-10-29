Breaking: Suspect in custody after standoff at Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Atlanta-area ‘Stranger Things’ Byers home available for rental, investment

The interior of the home was turned into an immersive fan experience.
The home used for external shots of the Byers home the first three seasons of "Stranger Things" has been purchased and renovated by a company that will enable people to not just rent the place but also invest in it. ARRIVED/NETFLIX

By
1 hour ago

A Fayetteville home used for external shots of the original Byers home in the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” is now available for Airbnb rental.

Investors can also buy a share of the house for $100. The daily rate for the Airbnb is $350 a night before cleaning and service fees.

The home has been designed to create an immersive fan experience that replicates scenes from the show set. Guests can hang out in Jonathan’s bedroom, sit on the couch by the iconic interactive Christmas light wall or play Dungeons & Dragons in the upside-down inspired rooms.

ExploreInside the fascinating world of ‘Stranger Things’ costume design

The three bedroom, two bathroom home, located at 149 Coastline Drive, was the fictional home of Will, Joyce and Jonathan Byers, who lived in Hawkins, Indiana. It was featured the first three seasons of the popular drama series before the family fled to California. Resting on six acres, the home itself has about 1,800 square feet of living space.

Because “Stranger Things” fans would drive by daily, the previous owners had to build a driveway barricade and posted “Private Property” signs to prevent intruders. They put the house up for sale in September 2022 for $300,000.

Arrived, a Seattle-based company that gives people who have as little as $100 the opportunity to invest in individual properties and receive a share of the rental income and real estate appreciation, purchased the home at a premium for $400,000.

For Arrived, the “Stranger Things” home is an experiment since it’s the first property they have purchased that has any “celebrity” caché.

Bret Newman and Alejandro Chouza of the company Arrived inside the Fayetteville home in the first three seasons of "Stranger Things." Arrived purchased and renovated the space to turn it into a "Stranger Things" immersive Airbnb experience starting Oct. 29, 2024. ARRIVED

“I’m a huge ‘Stranger Things’ fan,” said Alejandro Chouza, cofounder and chief operating officer, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I was part of the Reddit community. My personal love is now meshing with my day job. We want to replicate the vibe of the show.”

So far, Chouza said as of Tuesday afternoon, about 10 hours after the property was made available to investors, 2,400 people had put in $100 each to be owners. He said that he is capping it at about 15,000 investors.

Arrived replicated the game room in the Byers home on the Netflix show "Stranger Things" at the property used by the show for exteriors. The home is available for Airbnb rental and investors can buy a share of the house as well. ARRIVED

Arrived hired dozens of experienced artists and professionals to replicate the Byers home and modernized the home’s plumbing, HVAC and electricity. In all, Chouza said the company spent nearly $700,000 to fix up the house and property.

“The interactive Christmas lights wall took us awhile to figure out,” he said. “There were a lot of technical issues to address there.” If you press certain buttons, the wall of lights connected with an alphabet will say words like “run” or “go.”

The home is also 1980s-era specific with a VHS player and movies referenced in “Stranger Things” such as “The Evil Dead” and “Jaws.” There are plenty of board games as well, including Dungeons & Dragons.

Chouza even stayed at the house for a weekend with his mother and three sisters. “She watched ‘Stranger Things’ with us and got hooked,” he said. “She started re-creating scenes from the show like when Joyce Byers is on the phone. We have a replica of that yellow phone.”

The renovations, he said, were completed a few weeks back but he had to await a short-term rental permit from Fayette County, which the home finally received last week.

His company is investigating possibly opening the property up for visitors to just check it out at certain times like a museum.

On the show itself, the interior of the home was shot on soundstages at EUE Screen Gems in Atlanta.

“Stranger Things,” which debuted in 2016, has nearly completed production of its fifth and final season around metro Atlanta. New episodes won’t air until 2025.

Arrived created a replica of "Stranger Things" character Jonathan's bedroom on site of the actual home in Fayetteville used as the Byers home for three seasons. The home is now available for rental via Airbnb. ARRIVED

