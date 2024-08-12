Atlanta-based CNN ‘ticker team’ eliminated in cutbacks

CNN has eliminated its nine-member Atlanta-based ‘ticker team’ that provided real-time ticker updates which scroll on the bottom of the cable network screen.

Their last day was Friday as part of a series of cuts announced a month ago that would reduce staff by 100 or just under 3% of CNN’s worldwide staff. CNN has been shrinking its Atlanta footprint for several years and now has fewer than 1,000 employees working out of its Midtown studios.

According to CNN chief Mark Thompson’s memo to staff about layoffs last month, the company is “using technology to reduce expense” such as “streamlining the way we produce the news ticker that appears on the bottom of the CNN screen.”