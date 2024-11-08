Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Andy Summers brings multimedia concerts, including Police hits, to Atlanta

He’ll be at Variety Playhouse Nov. 9, less than three weeks after Sting played Atlanta.
Musician Andy Summers participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the new documentary "Can't Stand Losing You" at AOL Studios on Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Andy Kropa /Invision/AP

Andy Kropa /Invision/AP

Musician Andy Summers participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the new documentary "Can't Stand Losing You" at AOL Studios on Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa /Invision/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Sting entranced fans of the Police at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta last month with many of that band’s biggest hits.

Now his former Police bandmate guitarist Andy Summers is coming to town and he will do the same, though stylistically, the Nov. 9 concert at Variety Playhouse will feel and sound entirely different. Tickets are available starting at $39.50 at axs.com.

ExploreConcert review: Sting remains cool and confident as he blazes through hits, deep cuts

Summers for the past 16 months has been on a worldwide tour dubbed “The Cracked Lens + a Missing String” with a concert that melds some of his favorite photos he has taken over the years with his guitar skills.

“It’s a one-man show but multimedia,” said Summers in a Zoom call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I talk quite a lot. I have great stories. I play to a set of different photography we show on a cinematic screen. It’s been extremely successful. It goes down really well.”

His show, he added, “has set pieces but I’ve never rehearsed them. It’s improvised. I’m pretty loose with it. I don’t have a problem talking to the audience.”

For instance, “Bones of Chuang Tzu” is a solo piece, he said, “with a real sonic guitar sound” that is a soundtrack for a series of photos he took from trips to different parts of China. “It’s a completely different culture,” he said. “The people look different. They dress different, especially once you get out of Beijing or Shanghai. … I got plenty of shots of wonderful old Chinese people’s faces in their 70s and 80s. Got some great stuff.”

When told that Sting just performed in Atlanta, Summers said, “You’re going to see a better show!” He then added, “No, I shouldn’t say that. Good luck to him!”

On Nov. 7, 2007, the Police, including bassist/lead vocalist Sting, drummer Stewart Copeland,and guitarist Andy Summers performed at Philips Arena to a sold-out crowd during leg II of their North American tour. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF)

AJC

icon to expand image

AJC

Although the Police only reunited once after their 1984 breakup for a tour in 2007-08 that included a stop at Philips Arena, he harbors no ill will toward his former band mates Sting and Stewart Copeland. Unlike many peer bands like Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles, they have largely avoided the siren call of reunion money and have instead focused on their own solo projects.

Another reunion, Summers said, is not likely in the offing. “I’d be shocked if we did another one,” he said. “But you never know. Life is strange.”

Indeed, he carries plenty of warm memories from that crazy 1977-1984 time period when rock was dominant and MTV turned music into a true visual medium.

“You couldn’t get bigger than we were,” Summers mused. “It was a great time. It was the height of the recording industry when it was most golden.”

Summers had trained in bossa nova and Sting had comparable interests in reggae and jazz. “We found this whole language together,” he said. “We still had to make rock songs, but the information to build those songs came from a different place than most bands. Stewart was the foil against that. It was a once in a lifetime combination.”

Summers on this tour only overlaps with Sting on two songs from Sting’s Atlanta set list: “Roxanne” and “Message in a Bottle.”

He didn’t choose his Police songs based on the visuals (though he did use shots he took in the Sahara Desert for “Tea in the Sahara.”)

“I think I just picked the ones I thought I could pull off on stage and enjoy playing the most,” Summers said. “I don’t play ‘Every Breath You Take’ because it’s too simple.”

Summers in 2017 actually created a Police tribute band dubbed Call the Police with two Brazilian artists well known in that country. But that band only tours in South America.

“I’m scared to bring it to the States,” he said. “I don’t want to get slagged off by ratty critics. It’s true. But it’s a great show. It’s all hit songs. It’s a mob scene from the minute we get on stage to the end.”

IF YOU GO

Andy Summers

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 $39.50-$60. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. variety-playhouse.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Rapper Young Thug is a free man. Here are things to know about his plea.
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Placeholder Image

Brad Barket/BET

Since the YSL arrests, covering Atlanta rap is an emotional rollercoaster
Placeholder Image

Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

RODNEY HO

Helium Comedy Club provides stand-up options for metro Atlanta’s Northside
Indie film ‘Poetic License’ with Leslie Mann shooting in Atlanta
Atlanta Press Club inducts Clark Howard, Maria Saporta into Hall of Fame
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose