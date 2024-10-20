A look at two Atlantans on ‘The Voice’ who made it past blinds season 26

Mikaela Ayira

Age: 17

Residence: Johns Creek

High school: Chattahoochee

Blind audition song: “Human” by Christina Perri

Which coaches turned their chairs: Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg

Which coach she chose: Snoop Dogg

Comments from coaches: “I was your age when I worked in the nightclubs. If I knew you were 16, I probably would have turned my chair. I realize there is so much potential there.” ― Michael Bublé

“You have great range and a very pretty voice” ― Reba McEntire

“Some of those really beautiful tender low soft notes were like my favorite part.” ― Gwen Stefani

“I recognized the beauty in your voice the minute you grabbed the mic... I felt your passion. I felt your expression.” ― Snoop Dogg

Why she chose Snoop over Reba: “I just followed my heart. He said he would allow me to be who I want as an artist.”

Why she tried out for “The Voice”: “I’ve been watching ‘The Voice’ since I was a little girl. It’s such a big dream to be on that stage singing for the coaches. I wanted to show my personality and who I am. I love what I do.”

Why she chose “Human”: “I wanted to switch it up, change a lot of dynamic parts. The song has a really great message. It talks about being human and not having to be perfect all the time. I can relate because I’m a perfectionist.”

College she’d like to attend: Berklee College of Music in Boston

Philanthropic endeavor: She started a program at her school, Harmonic Healers, a music therapy program to help kids with special needs. “We did different sports events and holiday events for people in my school with special needs,” she said. “That inspired me to create a music therapy program. I’d go every couple of weeks and prepare a set of songs and active rhythmic base activities. I want to promote positive mental health. It’s really important.”

First song she ever wrote: “Smoothie,” at age 8

Weekend gig: She plays a princess at birthday parties to entertain little kids.

Favorite live moment before ‘The Voice”: singing the National Anthem for the Atlanta Dream in 2022.

Previous reality show efforts: She first tried out for “The Voice” a year ago but didn’t make it. Last year, she made it to the three judges on “American Idol” but got rejected by Katy Perry and Luke Perry.

What she hopes to get out of ‘The Voice”: “I want to learn about myself. I’m still growing, trying to figure out what type of music and what genre I want to get into.”

Her ‘momanager’ Michia: “She is my best friend. She’s there with me for every performance. She was more nervous than me before my blind audition. At the hotel the night before, she didn’t sleep the entire night!”

Torion Sellers

Age: 26

Residence: Atlanta

Blind audition song: “There Goes My Baby” by Usher

Who turned the chair: Michael Bublé

Coach thoughts about Torion: “It was a little bit chaotic but in that chaos, there is this amazing tone.” ―Stefani.

“She’s right and this excites me. You and I are going to work together. We’re going to find the right song. We’re going to make it less wild. When you get to the next performance, you’re going to surprise people.” ― Bublé

Torion’s thoughts on Bublé: “He has longevity, legacy. I like his tone. He’s a skillful jazz singer.”

His thoughts on his own secret sauce: “The silkiness of my voice.”

His chances of making it to the live show: The fact the editors didn’t air his entire audition is not a good sign.

Torion on his career to date: “I’ve been in the music industry for over a decade now. I’ve been grinding it out here in the Atlanta streets. Everything I’ve been through has been a journey. I’ve been blessed to be on ‘The Voice.’”

Torion’s dad: Torion began performing with his father’s jazz band entertaining adult audiences crooning R. Kelly and Jazmine Sullivan songs. “He plays percussion. He’s a singer. He is a sax player. My grandmother was also in a jazz band in Louisiana. Music is in my veins. I’d perform in nightclubs and sit in the corner with apple juice. My dad broke any fear I had of being on stage. He taught me how to perform on stage.”

Film and a record deal: Lil Wayne signed Torion to a deal with Young Money as a teenager. Torion also appeared in “Barbershop 3″ in 2016.

Promoting his own music: “I just dropped a new single ‘Going Down.’ I really want everyone to check it out.”

