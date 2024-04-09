94.9/The Bull adds the syndicated Bobby Bones morning show

Country station 94.9/The Bull has decided to use a popular Nashville-based syndicated morning show led by Bobby Bones.
The show, which was added to the Bull last week, replaces a local show that featured former Bert Show host Brian Moote, Kimmie Caruba and Jeremy “Otis” Maher. Moote and Caruba lost their jobs while Otis has been moved to evenings.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have ‘The Bobby Bones Show’ in mornings,” said Bull program director Meg Stevens. “Bobby is one of the most influential talents in the industry. His passion for Country music, adept interviewing skills and incredible social reach will elevate and profoundly impact our brand.”
Bones, who has been syndicated since 2013, is heard on more than 200 stations in North America and reaches more than 10 million listeners a month, according to iHeartMedia. He also happens to be vice president and creative director for iHeartCountry, a part of iHeartMedia, which owns the Bull.
He was the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018 season 27 and spent four years as a mentor on “American Idol.”
The previous Bull morning show performed okay among younger listeners but lagged behind rival New Country 101.5′s morning show Kincaid & Dallas in older demographics.
