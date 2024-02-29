2024 Fred lineup: Ben Folds, Air Supply, Sheila E., Men at Work, Wallflowers

Peachtree City’s The Fred Amphitheatre this summer is embracing the last three decades of the 20th century with a range of legacy acts and a handful of cover bands.

Among the nostalgia acts are singer-songwriter Ben Folds June 1, R&B/pop star Sheila E. June 22, prog-rock band Alan Parsons Project June 29, soft-pop duo Air Supply July 20, prog-rockers Yes: Epics & Classics featuring Jon Anderson July 27, arena rockers Jefferson Starship Aug. 3, Jakob Dylan’s rock band the Wallflowers Sept. 13 and 1980s new wave act Men at Work Oct. 12.

The lineup includes heavy metal with Cinderella lead singer Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns on Aug. 3 and country act Gary Allan August 23.

The cover acts encompass the 1980s (Atlanta’s own Electric Avenue), Jimmy Buffett (Atlanta’s A1A), Rat Pack-era classics (Atlanta trumpeter Joe Gransden), Fleetwood Mac (Rumours ATL) and Queen (One Vision of Queen).

In all, there are 15 concerts announced so far for the 2,350 seat venue. Six concerts are packaged in a series and folks who have previously purchased series tickets can start buying them March 14. New series sales run from March 21 to March 24. Overall ticket sales start March 27 for all the concerts. You can get details at www.amphitheater.org.

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the details of each event:

Saturday, May 11: An Evening with Electric Avenue ― The 80s MTV Experience

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $330 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $270 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $200 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $35 - $40; Lawn - $30

Saturday, June 1: Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Tour

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $510 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $450 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $320 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $60 - $65; Lawn - $55

Saturday, June 8: An Evening with Joe Gransden & his 17 Piece Big Band performing “Songs of Sinatra and Friends”

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $270 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $210 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $160 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $25 - $30; Lawn - $20

Saturday, June 15: A1A: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band and Duncan Brothers Band

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $300 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $240 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $180 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $30 - $35; Lawn - $25

Saturday, June 22: Sheila E. with special guest Bogey and the Viceroy

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $510 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $450 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $320 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $60 - $65; Lawn - $55

* Available as part of 6 - show series ticket package or individual show basis

Saturday, June 29: The Alan Parsons Live Project: Reset and Power Back on Tour and Tyler Neal Band

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $570 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $510 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $360 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $65 - $75; Lawn - $55

Saturday, July 13: Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $330 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $270 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $200 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $35 - $40; Lawn - $30

Saturday, July 20: Air Supply and John Ford Coley

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $480 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $360 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $65 - $70; Lawn - $60

* Available as part of 6 - show series ticket package or individual show basis

Optional VIP Meet ‘N Greet Package available – check website for full details

Saturday, July 27, Yes: Epics & Classics featuring JON ANDERSON and THE BAND GEEKS

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $720 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $600 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $440 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $75 - $85; Lawn - $65

* Available as part of 6 - show series ticket package or individual show basis

Saturday, August 3: Jefferson Starship and Co-Headliner To Be Announced

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $480 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $420 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $55 - $60; Lawn - $50

* Available as part of 6 - show series ticket package or individual show basis

Friday, August 9, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band and L.A. Guns

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $480 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $420 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $55 - $60; Lawn - $50

Saturday, August 10, One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $480 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $420 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $45 - $55; Lawn - $40

Friday, August 23, Gary Allan and Kris Youmans Band

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $480 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $360 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $65 - $70; Lawn - $60

Friday, September 13, The Wallflowers

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $480 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $420 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $55 - $60; Lawn - $50

* Available as part of 6 - show series ticket package or individual show basis

Saturday, October 12, Men at Work and The Producers

Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $660 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $600 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $420 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $70 - $75; Lawn - $65

* Available as part of 6 - show series ticket package or individual show basis

The Fred’s six-show series ticket package includes Sheila E. + Bogey & The Viceroy (June 22), Air Supply and John Ford Coley (July 20), Yes Epics and Classics featuring Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks (July 27), Jefferson Starship and Co-Headliner to be announced(Aug 3), The Wallflowers (Sept 13), and Men at Work and The Producers (Oct 12).