Wrap up the holidays among festive lights with beer or wine in hand

Just because the holiday season is ending soon doesn’t mean you have to give up seeing holiday lights.
Atlanta Wine Festivals and Atlanta Beer Festivals are hosting a festive event where you can sample an array of adult beverages.
Beer and Wine Night at ATL Holiday Lights will occur Saturday, Jan. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.
Advance tickets are on sale now for $40 at bigtickets.com.
“Enjoy a night full of great beer and wine samples at a wonderful setting. Walk the ATL Holiday Light show course with beer & wine tables along the way, and party with DJ Qtip in the heated DJ tent,” the event description read.
If you don’t get tickets online ahead of time, they’ll be $45 after Dec. 30 and $55 at the gate. Tickets include alcohol, which will cut off at 9:45 p.m. There will not be any designated driver tickets.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts
SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far
EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
The 21-and-over event won’t welcome children, babies or pets. No refunds will be offered and it’s happening rain or shine. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.
The ATL Holiday Lights display debuted at Atlantic Station on Nov. 11. It features themes from holiday movie favorites and a mini neighborhood of iconic Atlanta spots decorated for the season.
Organizers promised the new display will feature “exciting new changes,” and it seems visitors have enjoyed it.
“Had a wonderful time driving through the lights!” one visitor commented on a Facebook post.
Another said, “Just drove through there tonight. Was so much fun!”
Due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, it is recommended that you check with restaurants and events ahead of time and take precautions. The latest CDC guidance is here.
About the Author