Wrap up the holidays among festive lights with beer or wine in hand

If you don’t get tickets online ahead of time, they’ll be $45 after Dec. 30 and $55 at the gate. Tickets include alcohol, which will cut off at 9:45 p.m. There will not be any designated driver tickets.

The 21-and-over event won’t welcome children, babies or pets. No refunds will be offered and it’s happening rain or shine. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.

The ATL Holiday Lights display debuted at Atlantic Station on Nov. 11. It features themes from holiday movie favorites and a mini neighborhood of iconic Atlanta spots decorated for the season.

Organizers promised the new display will feature “exciting new changes,” and it seems visitors have enjoyed it.

“Had a wonderful time driving through the lights!” one visitor commented on a Facebook post.

Another said, “Just drove through there tonight. Was so much fun!”

