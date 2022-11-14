ajc logo
X

Wendy’s launches its first holiday Frosty flavor

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
New treat will replace the popular strawberry offering from this summer

Wendy’s is joining the holiday drink trend starting Tuesday — and it’s not pumpkin spice latte.

For a limited time, the fast food chain’s Frosty will be available in peppermint, replacing the strawberry offering from the summer.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Co., said in a press release. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Friendsgiving: 5 dos and don’ts for hosting a successful Thanksgiving with friends

SEE: You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season

EAT: How to make waffles from leftover Thanksgiving stuffing

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

The company is also bringing back its Frosty Key Tags for purchase November 21 through January 29, 2023. For just $2 at participating locations or on the mobile app, you can enjoy a free Jr. Frosty every day in 2023.

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for the Wendy’s Co., said in a press release. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House2h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
44m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
3h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
7h ago
The Latest

Analysis: Georgia among the most overweight states in the nation
26m ago
Here’s where to stream your favorite holiday classics
29m ago
UGA transforms State Botanical Garden into holiday light show
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
7h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top