Wendy’s launches its first holiday Frosty flavor

For a limited time, the fast food chain’s Frosty will be available in peppermint, replacing the strawberry offering from the summer.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Co., said in a press release. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”