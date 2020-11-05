Victorian Holiday returns to Oakland Cemetery for 7th year

The Victorian Era — the 63-year period from 1837-1901 that marked the reign of England’s Queen Victoria — was the time of the world’s first Industrial Revolution, political reform and social change, Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin, a railway boom and the first telephone and telegraph.
For the seventh year, the era will be celebrated at Atlanta’s Historic Oakland Cemetery with Victorian Holiday, the time of sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season.
If you enjoy decorating with real greenery instead of artificial, stop by Victorian Holiday for seasonally embellished wreaths, garlands, specialty Christmas trees and assorted greenery as well as other living holiday decor.
According to the cemetery’s website, its team “of professional designers will be glad to customize your wreaths or other purchases for that one-of-a-kind showstopper.”
You can also stop by Oakland’s Pop-Up Shop for books, seasonal novelties and other gifts unique to the cemetery. Be sure to bring your credit or debit card; the cemetery isn’t accepting cash right now.
Several mausoleums around the Bell Tower will be decorated by local garden clubs and designers, and everyone is encouraged to take photos of their favorite decor.
Some snacks and hot drinks will be available for purchase by the Bell Tower, but you’ll have to go to one of the nearby restaurants for a meal.
Free parking will be available in the lot just outside the main gates at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: 4 of Travel+Leisure’s most festive holiday towns are within driving distance of Atlanta
SEE: Express debuts Southern Gothic ‘Hometown Boy’
EAT: Mac ‘n’ cheese is Georgia’s fave side dish. Here’s how to make J. Alexander’s
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
Victorian Holiday
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, December 4-5
Oakland Cemetery
248 Oakland Ave. SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
About the Author