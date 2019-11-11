Top Thanksgiving food safety tips

Buying a turkey: If you are going to serve a fresh turkey, buy it no more than two days before Thanksgiving. Keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to cook it, on a tray that can catch any juices that may leak.

Thawing the turkey: The USDA recommends thawing the turkey in the refrigerator, but you’ll need plenty of time since refrigerator thawing requires 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds. You can also resort to the microwave, following the manual’s instructions very carefully, or the cold water method, which takes 30 minutes per pound. “Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter,” the CDC warns. “A frozen turkey is safe indefinitely, but a thawing turkey must defrost at a safe temperature.” Be sure to remove the giblets after thawing and before cooking, and to cook the thawed turkey immediately if you defrost it using the microwave.