Tell us about your favorite holiday dish

Most Popular, Thanksgiving Sides Across the U.S.Thanksgiving is just around the corner,which means an age-old debate is upon us:, which side dishes are the best? .This year, Zippia analyzed Google searchtrends to determine how different states acrossthe United States weigh-in on the debate. .Mashed potatoes took the number one spot,with 10 states spread across the United Statesfavoring the buttery side. .In the South East, mac and cheese reignedsupreme, with seven states from Georgia toDelaware naming it as the top side dish. .The Midwest opted for green bean casserole. It held thenumber one spot in Texas, Arizona,Nevada and four other states.In a surprising twist, only one statecraved cranberry sauce: New Hampshire. .Other less-than-popular Thanksgiving sidesinclude deviled eggs in Indiana, dinner rolls inWest Virginia and side salads in Maine. .In total, 47 states opted for carb-heavy,cheesy or potato-based sides, with onlythree favoring vegetable sides.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
Send us a photo and share why you make it for your family and friends

I have two dishes I make most holidays: corn pudding and cranberry relish. My family loves the first, and I love the second (no canned sauce for me).

You probably also have a favorite pie, side or other dish you make each Thanksgiving. Well, we’d like to see it. When you gather around the Thanksgiving table — or the work potluck, for those who don’t have the day off — snap a photo of that dish.

Then, email the photo and couple of paragraphs telling us why it’s a tradition to nancy.clanton@ajc.com or to avery.newmark@ajc.com. We’ll gather all these yummies and share them with our readers, so check The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Winter Guide starting Friday.

In case you’re wondering, this is my cranberry relish. It’s made with cranberries, apples, sugar, clove and a couple of other ingredients.

Cranberries, apples, clove, sugar and a few other ingredients create a dish that pairs great with turkey. Photo by Nancy Clanton
Caption
Cranberries, apples, clove, sugar and a few other ingredients create a dish that pairs great with turkey. Photo by Nancy Clanton

Credit: Nancy Clanton / nancy.clanton@ajc.com

Credit: Nancy Clanton / nancy.clanton@ajc.com

Nancy Clanton
Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 20 years.

