Tell us about your favorite holiday dish

I have two dishes I make most holidays: corn pudding and cranberry relish. My family loves the first, and I love the second (no canned sauce for me).
You probably also have a favorite pie, side or other dish you make each Thanksgiving. Well, we’d like to see it. When you gather around the Thanksgiving table — or the work potluck, for those who don’t have the day off — snap a photo of that dish.
Then, email the photo and couple of paragraphs telling us why it’s a tradition to nancy.clanton@ajc.com or to avery.newmark@ajc.com. We’ll gather all these yummies and share them with our readers, so check The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Winter Guide starting Friday.
In case you’re wondering, this is my cranberry relish. It’s made with cranberries, apples, sugar, clove and a couple of other ingredients.
