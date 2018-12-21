Take a gander at some of the most enchanting trees in Atlanta

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent out a call for your unique, colorful and stunning Christmas trees in metro Atlanta — whether they are 12 feet tall or Charlie Brown-style. Hundreds of you answered that call.
We are working hard to get as many of them online as possible, so please check back frequently and click on the links below because your tree could be in one of those galleries.
As the song says, “We need a little Christmas now,” and we hope these Christmas trees help to put you in the holiday spirit. We thank everyone who sent us a photo.