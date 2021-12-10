Soak up the Christmas spirit with free holiday lights in Dunwoody

Holiday in Lights, now in its second year and sponsored by Ravinia Property Owners Association Inc. and Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter, returns to support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Holiday Wish List program.
See gorgeous light displays, listen to live music, drink hot chocolate, take photos with Santa in a 360-degree photo booth, enjoy games in the kid’s area and more at this community celebration that is free and fun for all.
While Holiday in Lights is free to attend, guests are encouraged to bring a donation the night of the event or before the event to one of three lobbies at Ravinia. A drop-off location will also be available at the main entrance of the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter Hotel.
The event takes place on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. To reserve a free ticket, registration on Ravinia’s Facebook page is encouraged.
The ornaments and lights will be on display through Friday, Dec. 31.
Holiday in Lights
5-8 p.m.
Dec. 16, 2021
Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia
4355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE, Dunwoody
