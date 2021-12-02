ajc logo
Poll: Holiday tipping will be more generous this year

How to Tip For The Holidays.Building superintendent - $20 to $100, depending on how responsive and helpful your super has been.Doorman - $20 to $100. If there are multiple doormen, $20 or more for each is fine; if you have only one, then the higher end of that range is more appropriate (even up to $150 to $200, at your discretion), especially if they're friendly, do a lot for you, and/or you live in a luxury building.Elevator operator/other building staff - $20 to $50. Check with your building association to see if there is a holiday tip pool that is shared by all of the building's employees.Landscaper/gardener - $20 to $50. If they come frequently, give up to a week's pay.Pool cleaners - For a regular crew, the price of one cleaning, to divide among themselves. If a different employee shows up each visit, holiday tipping is unnecessary.Newspaper carrier - $10 to $30, or the equivalent of one month of the subscription price. Sometimes you can include a tip when you pay your bill. Remember that adults usually do this job these days.Handyman - $15 to $40, depending on how much work you've had him do.Trash and recycling collectors - $10 to $30 each for private service; for public service, check your local municipality for regulations as some areas may not allow tipping.Christmas tree carrier - A $20 cash tip is appropriate for home delivery; $10 for an attentive carrier who also offers service while you choose a tree; $5 if the person has just helped you bundle it up and load it onto the car.Mechanic - If you go regularly for service, tip $20.Gift wrapper - If tips are allowed, go with $1 to $2 per package, up to $10 total.Doctor/therapist - Cash gifts are generally prohibited. Check with each institution's policy before giving a gift to a medical professional. At some nonprofit institutions, a donation may be made in honor of an employee. Platters of cookies or fruit are thoughtful gifts that benefit the entire staff.Day-care staff - A gift or cash tip in the amount of $35 to $70 for each staff member who works with your child(ren) and a small handmade gift from your child(ren).Dry cleaner - Since it's a team effort, consider dropping off a box of donuts or a basket of fruit for the whole staff to enjoy.Since it's a team effort, consider dropping off a box of donuts or a basket of fruit for the whole staff to enjoy

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
Adults said they plan to tip service providers at least $20 and up to $50 on average

With COVID-19 restrictions eased this year, many have returned to a semblance of normalcy.

That means we’ve interacted more with people in general and service providers in particular. We’ve returned to restaurants and salons. Our kids are back in day care and school.

According to a new CreditCards.com poll of more than 2,000 people, adults plan to tip service providers at least $20 and up to $50 on average. Many said they would tip more than usual because it’s the holidays. Gen Zers were the largest group to say they’d tip more (51%), followed by millennials (48%), Gen Xers (43%) and baby boomers (42%).

“Holiday tipping is a really nice way to reward the hardworking people who make our lives easier throughout the year,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com.

These are some other key results from the tipping poll:

Lots of providers will get extra: Of the 27% who said they would tip mail carriers more, the median amount reported was $20, while 19% said they’d tip trash collectors more ($20), 41% plan to tip teachers more ($25), 36% would give a landscaper more ($30), and 41% and 47% would give a childcare provider or housekeeper more ($50 for both), respectively.

Waitstaff for the win: Of the 45% of adults who said they would give bigger-than-usual tips during the holidays to at least one type of service provider, 27% said they’d tip waitstaff more, 19% said hairstylist or barber, 16% said food delivery person, 10% said bartender and 9% said coffee shop barista.

Shop locally: Almost 9 out of 10 U.S. adults surveyed (87%) said they believe it’s important to shop locally as a way to support small businesses, including 93% of boomers, 88% of Gen Xers, 82% of millennials and 80% of Gen Zers. Additionally, women (90%) were more likely than men (84%) to say shopping locally is important.

Even if you can’t afford to be this generous, Rossman said, it’s nice to show appreciation in other ways. Homemade treats or even a thank you card goes a long way this time of year.

