Now you can get Cinnabon frosting, including chocolate, in a pint size for the holidays

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
For a limited time, cream cheese and chocolate flavors are available in stores and online

Next time you pick up Cinnabon to take home, be sure to add a pint of frosting. That’s right — a pint.

During the holidays, the Atlanta-based company is selling not just cream cheese topping by the pint, but also the chocolate frosting you might remember from the Chocolate BonBites.

“One of our most frequently asked questions is how guests can recreate our iconic Cinnabon frosting, so we’re excited to make it as easy as grabbing a pint during this hectic holiday season,” said Michael Alberici, vice president of marketing.

“After seeing the success of Chocolate BonBites earlier this year, we knew we had to introduce the chocolate version of our take-home pints, offering Cinnabon fans a new way to take part in holiday traditions through baking, gifting or simply enjoying!”

Even if you’re not a fan of Cinnabon buns, the cream cheese and chocolate frosting are delicious toppings for your cakes and cookies.

Pints can be bought in stores or online, and cost $5.99 for cream cheese and $6.99 for chocolate. If you’re looking for recipe inspiration, visit Cinnabon’s TikTok and Instagram.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

