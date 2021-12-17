Netherworld reopens for a one-night haunted holiday

Deck the halls with boughs of cobwebs, fa la la la la, la la la la.
If your house’s decorations went straight from Halloween to Christmas, you have something in common with Netherworld.
The famed haunted house in Gwinnett County reopen Saturday, Dec. 18, for one extra night of fright.
If you missed Rise of the Netherspawn in October, you now have another chance to see it. “In the deepest caverns below the cursed city of Whyshburg, an ancient creature summons an army of horrific nightmares led by the twin abominations Fear and Terror, as a colossal storm of shadows engulfs the world to conceal this army of horrors from the Netherworld,” according to a press release from earlier this year.
Saturday’s haunt won’t be exactly like Halloween’s. Netherworld is adding a peppermint twist to the fun.
You’ll also experience:
- Visits from seasonally inspired monsters like Krampus and Yeti, holiday themed scenes and more
- Access to Netherworld’s holiday-themed Midway entertainment area and gift shop full of Christmas gifts for the lover of all things spooky
- Limited capacity and tickets on a timed schedule
Tickets are sold in half-hour timeslots. This is your arrival time, however, and not when you expect to enter the house. Netherworld is selling a speedpass that lets you arrive “within your designated half-hour time slot, scan your tickets and begin your journey. The SpeedPass includes both the admission price and extra fast (perhaps even immediate) entry … .”
Regular tickets cost $25.95, plus $3 service fee and tax. A speedpass costs $39.95, plus a $3 service fee and tax. You can buy either ticket here.
Netherworld Haunted House
6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
1313 Netherworld Way
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
