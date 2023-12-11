Letters to Santa and last-minute shopping at Eventide Brewing

If you and your kids are running behind with your things-to-do list, Eventide Brewing can help with its Letters to Santa event.
On Dec. 16, you can check everything off your shopping list, plus have some fun and enjoy some exclusive “holiday cheer” (adults only for that last one).
From noon-6 p.m., families, couples and singles can write letters to Santa, build gingerbread houses and do some last-minute shopping, all while listening to holiday music and sipping craft brews. Entry and activities are free unless otherwise noted.
Letters to Santa: If your littles ones haven’t mailed — or even penned — their Christmas list to the jolly fat man yet, the North Pole express mail will be on hand to make sure it arrives in time.
Photos with Santa: Have your picture taken with the main man for a $5 donation, which will be donated to Blessing Bags of Warmth.
Gingerbread house competition: For just $20, you can show off your architecture and design skills. You’ll get a gingerbread house kit and a beer “to boost your creativity.” Feel free to bring your own decorations if you have a certain design in mind. The top three creations will win prizes.
Holiday gift market: Still have some gifts to buy? You can shop local at the holiday market and get your loved ones artisan jewelry, crafts, soaps, home goods and more.
Cuban Christmas feast: If you work up an appetite, Don Fausto’s will be on hand with a traditional Cuban Christmas feast, including ropa vieja and roasted mojo pork.
Exclusive brews: Need something to wash that Cuban food down with? The brewery will release its Candy Cane Kattegat, a Baltic porter swirled with peppermint, and Blitzen, a limited-release White IPA, which is making its final appearance.
Live music will be playing throughout the event to maximize the holiday vibe.
1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta 30315
About the Author