Letters to Santa and last-minute shopping at Eventide Brewing

Letters to Santa: If your littles ones haven’t mailed — or even penned — their Christmas list to the jolly fat man yet, the North Pole express mail will be on hand to make sure it arrives in time.

Photos with Santa: Have your picture taken with the main man for a $5 donation, which will be donated to Blessing Bags of Warmth.

Gingerbread house competition: For just $20, you can show off your architecture and design skills. You’ll get a gingerbread house kit and a beer “to boost your creativity.” Feel free to bring your own decorations if you have a certain design in mind. The top three creations will win prizes.

Holiday gift market: Still have some gifts to buy? You can shop local at the holiday market and get your loved ones artisan jewelry, crafts, soaps, home goods and more.

Cuban Christmas feast: If you work up an appetite, Don Fausto’s will be on hand with a traditional Cuban Christmas feast, including ropa vieja and roasted mojo pork.

Exclusive brews: Need something to wash that Cuban food down with? The brewery will release its Candy Cane Kattegat, a Baltic porter swirled with peppermint, and Blitzen, a limited-release White IPA, which is making its final appearance.

Live music will be playing throughout the event to maximize the holiday vibe.

Eventide

1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta 30315