Join the Michael O’Neal Singers for the ultimate holiday singalong

If you don’t already own a score, copies will be available to purchase at the door or online. You can also download a PDF of the choruses to print or to read from your tablet or phone.

“Messiah” was written by George Frideric Handel in 1741 and was first performed in Dublin, Ireland, in 1742 — at Easter, according to the Saskatoon Symphony, which has performed the piece for more than 100 years.

Apparently, “Messiah” was alway meant to be performed for Lent, but the Victorians moved it to Christmas “to revive interest in that then-neglected holiday.”

Although Handel’s orchestra and choir were small — only about 18 musicians and 16 singers — “Messiah” is now performed by some of the largest groups in the world.

But if you’re afraid you don’t have the pipes to perform this classic piece, don’t fret. You can still enjoy the concert without joining in.

This year’s performance will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Tickets cost $15, excluding taxes and fees.