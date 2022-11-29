Jingle all the way: Holiday walks and runs in metro Atlanta

Dress in your ugly holiday sweater or other festive attire and run a nontimed 1.5-mile course. After the run, enjoy a hayride through the park and hot chocolate by the fire. Bring your phone or camera to get a picture with Santa.

Details: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-817-6670. $22

Put your fun holiday Rudolph attire, jingle bells or Christmas PJs on to run in this USATF-certified race that’s electronically chip timed.

Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. $30 in advance, $35 on race day

Run in a 5K to raise awareness and funds to support arthritis research through the Arthritis Foundation.

Details: 9 a.m. (registration, 10 a.m. race start) Saturday, Dec. 10, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-328-1622.

Join in the first Sugar Mill Jingle Bell Dash 5K Run/Walk, which benefits Special K’s, a local agency of Special Olympics Georgia. After the race, stay for the Johns Creek Police Department’s touch-a-truck, K-9 demonstrations and more.

Details: 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Sugar Mill Clubhouse parking lot, 7095 Sweet Creek Road, Johns Creek. $25 for 5K, $15 for 1K

Don your Speedos and Santa hat — or any spirited costume — and take part in a 1-mile fun run that benefits Bert’s Big Adventure.

Details: Noon Saturday, Dec. 10, Colony Square’s Politan Row, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 150, Atlanta. $30 registration, plus fundraising

Run a fast course in this USATF-certified qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Expect hot chocolate, Starbucks coffee and Christmas cookies.

Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 797 Virginia Ave., Atlanta. $50

Come dressed in your best/ugliest Christmas costume for this Beltline race and score a white elephant gift of swag from a prior race.

Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Gordon White Park, 1354 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. $25 and up

Wear your festive holiday attire as you start and finish a 5K on Marietta Square. The 5K is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and is USATF-certified. Strollers and dogs are allowed. The race is presented by the Cobb County Bar Association to support the Children’s Emergency Fund, which provides emergency grants to Cobb County households facing financial emergencies or crises.

Details: 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Marietta Square, 10 E. Park Square, Marietta. $30 and up youth and adult, $10 and up Tot Trot

Join in this fun annual event where all participants receive a pair of jingle bells to tie to your running shoes and a Santa suit costume.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Piedmont Park, Charles Allen entrance off 10th Street, Atlanta.

Dash through Marietta Square in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race that features electronic chip timing. Proceeds will benefit youth enrichment programs and other community initiatives in Cobb County.

Details: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Marietta Square, 10 E. Park Square, Marietta. $40 for 5K, $15 for 1K and for kids 12 and under.

Race in your choice of a 5K or 10K course through historic Buford on a fast, flat course.

Details: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 301 E. Main St. NE, Buford. $25 and up for 5K, $30 and up for 10K

Get in the holiday spirit with a 5K or 10K race that has cookie and candy stations along the course and more cookies at the finish line. The race supports Atlanta BeltLine.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, ASW Whiskey Exchange, 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. $54.99 and up

Run along the paved paths of Little Mulberry Park and enjoy Christmas music, cookies, hot chocolate, door prizes and photo ops. The race benefits the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Details: 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 24, Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road, Dacula. $28-$32 for 5K, $18 for fun run

Ring in the New Year with an Atlanta Track Club 5K, fireworks and a celebratory post-race toast.

Details: Midnight, Dec. 31, Georgia Tech Bobby Dodd Stadium, 150 Bobby Dodd Way, Atlanta. $45 and up