It’s not Christmas without Scrooge and ‘A Christmas Carol’

Charles Dickens’ timeless classic about a crotchety and miserly man who discovers the meaning of Christmas before it’s too late is a holiday mainstay.

You can watch it on television, but there’s nothing better than seeing a stage performance of “A Christmas Carol.” Just as Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve, we’ve selected three performances you might want to check out.

Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre’s annual production returns to the Coca-Cola Stage this month. According to its website, you can expect a “stunning new adaptation, featuring a brilliantly reimagined set design and striking new costumes.”

When: Nov. 11 through Dec. 24, both evening and matinee performances available

Where: Alliance Theatre. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org.

Tickets: $25-$130, depending on date, time and seat

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

The Atlanta Shakespeare Co. has presented J. Tony Brown’s original adaptation at the tavern for more than 20 years. This year’s production is directed by Laura J. Cole, and the tavern setting with only 200 seats makes it an intimate experience. Food and drinks are also available before each show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays (unless otherwise noted); Dec. 2-23

Where: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

Tickets: $26-$46, depending on the date, time and your seat

Dad’s Garage

If you’ve seen the holiday classic so many times you know even Bob Cratchit’s lines by heart, you might want to head over to Dad’s Garage for “Invasion: Christmas Carol,” a hilarious twist on the timeless tale. Each night, the show is “invaded” by a surprise character — even the cast doesn’t know who it will be! The actors must continue their performance while incorporating the “guest” into the story. Past invaders have included Ursula the Sea Witch, Ted Lasso and Thanos.

When: 2 p.m. matinees and 8 p.m. evenings, Dec. 1-30, with preview shows Nov. 24, 25 and 30.

Where: Dad’s Garage. 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141, dadsgarage.com.

Tickets: $18-$56, depending on date, time and your seat

