Inflation is making pizza more appealing this Thanksgiving

Limited-service restaurants, where you pay before you eat, have become an option for those wanting a catered meal, since they’ve been slower to raise prices. In this category, chains like Boston Market are offering meals to go with roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and apple pie for less than it costs to make at home, in some cases.

Swanson said the premium on dining out has never been smaller. Inflation in the “food-away-from-home” category is rising at a slower rate than for groceries.

“For anyone who wants to pamper themselves and forgo the hassle of cooking and cleaning up at home, this could be the year to book your favorite restaurant,” he said. “Just call ahead, as many are short-staffed and not all restaurants are open.”