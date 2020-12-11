In the spirit of giving, here are 8 charitable drives around Atlanta

Coats and jackets (new or gently used and clean), sizes youth to adult, are being collected for families in need. Coats are particularly needed for children and teens. Drop off donations by Dec. 11 during regular business hours at Frederick Douglass High School, Cascade Package Store, CelebInk Studios or Lux Styles Barbershop. The giveaway will be held at the high school from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 19.

‘Tis the Season Art Show and Toy Drive

The show will be held from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sun., Dec. 20 at Atlantucky Brewing, 493 Nelson St. SW, Atlanta. You’ll receive free entry if you bring a new toy or make a $5 donation. Art will be raffled, and tickets are $3 each. Proceeds from this pop-up art show will be donated to the Atlanta Children’s Shelter to distribute to families for Christmas.

12 Days of Caring

Roswell-based Children’s Restoration Network serves homeless children and homeless mothers with children living in group homes and shelters. During the 12 Days of Caring, you can sponsor gifts for a child in a specific age group.

Atlanta Marines Toys for Tots

Every year, Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys in October, November and December to give to less fortunate children in the community. Find a drop-off site here, and note that due to COVID-19, Publix stores are no longer a drop-off site this year. You can also shop the organization’s Amazon wish list and have the toys sent to the Toys for Tots warehouse.

Lift Up Atlanta

Lift Up Atlanta collects new toys and clothes for children in need and food baskets and household goods for their families. New toys and clothing are requested for children up to age 12, and clothing and gift cards are collected for children age 13-17. Donations are accepted through Dec. 19 at the following locations: Fulton County Oak Hill Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta and MADabolic, 661 Auburn Ave. #260, Atlanta. You can also adopt a children or family and buy the items from their wish lists by emailing liftupatlanta@yahoo.com.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Gifts are collected through Dec. 15 to help brighten the holidays for patients of Children’s Healthcare. For a holiday wish list as well as addresses for where you can take your donations, click here.

City of Alpharetta Holiday Food Drive

Though Dec. 18, the city of Alpharetta is collecting non-perishable food items and toiletries for the North Fulton Community Charities Pantry. Drop-off locations are available throughout Alpharetta.

The following are the pantry’s most-needed items: