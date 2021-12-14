ajc logo
Holiday Guide special section included in today’s ePaper

Find gift suggestions, things to do and recipes for every meal
Atlanta Winter Guide
By Staff
3 hours ago
Find gift suggestions, things to do and recipes for every meal

It’s holiday crunch time, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a gift for readers.

On Sunday, subscribers received our 16-page special Holiday Guide. Now, thanks to Kroger, this special ePaper is available to everyone, even if you’re not a subscriber. Click here for our tips on holiday shopping, cooking and entertainment.

Looking for ways to entertain the kids or family who are coming to town? You’ll find places to take them skating, productions of holiday classics and more.

Looking for a new side dish this holiday meal? We've even included vegan options.

For those who still haven’t checked off all the gifts on their shopping list, we have some ideas — including this year’s hottest toys.

We haven’t forgotten about the food. You’ll find four pages of recipes, from appetizers to desserts. We even include vegan options.

We hope you enjoy this special section and find it helpful.

