Here are the best places to shop on Black Friday, survey says

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The holiday season is fast approaching and with the country still feeling the effects of COVID-19, Black Friday shopping looks a little different.

To find incredible savings in the past, shoppers had to get up early, wait in long lines at stores and try to find bargains among throngs of other people. Now, shoppers can go online from the convenience of their own homes to find those deals.

Last year, the number of Americans who shopped online on Black Friday surpassed 100 million for the first time, while in-store shopping fell by 37%, WalletHub reported. In 2021, many businesses are starting their sales earlier than ever, which is great for consumers who want to stretch their purchasing power.

So, with so many sales going on, where should shoppers look to find the best savings? WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers to find out. Here’s what they discovered:

Macy’s, JCPenney and Belk are the best places to shop on Black Friday in 2021, offering an average discount of at least 56.7%.

Around 11% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon prices.

2021 best retailers for black friday
Source: WalletHub

Computers and phones are expected to have the least rewarding deals.

41% of major retailers are offering deferred interest, which has the potential to make holiday purchases up to 27.5 times more expensive than expected.

And according to WalletHub’s 2021 Coronavirus and Holiday Shopping Survey, one in four people are skipping holiday gifts this year due to COVID-19.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

