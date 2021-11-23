Here are the best places to shop on Black Friday, survey says

To find incredible savings in the past, shoppers had to get up early, wait in long lines at stores and try to find bargains among throngs of other people. Now, shoppers can go online from the convenience of their own homes to find those deals.

Last year, the number of Americans who shopped online on Black Friday surpassed 100 million for the first time, while in-store shopping fell by 37%, WalletHub reported. In 2021, many businesses are starting their sales earlier than ever, which is great for consumers who want to stretch their purchasing power.