Help the Empty Stocking Fund ensure that no child will miss out Christmas morning

Dear Readers:

One of Atlanta’s most treasured holiday traditions is the Empty Stocking Fund. For the past 94 years, readers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have generously donated money to ensure that children living in our community experience the joy of opening a Christmas gift. We are very proud and honored to again be part of this important community service program.

For many families, the only gifts they can provide to their children are the ones they have received through the Empty Stocking Fund. This year, organizers are anticipating the need will be greater than ever and hope to purchase gifts for as many as 30,000 children. The pandemic has put additional pressures on families who are struggling financially, as well as organizers who have been forced to cancel fundraising events and take extra measures to ensure the health and safety of all volunteers and recipients.

Your generosity will help ensure that no child will miss out on that moment of opening a gift on Christmas morning. I like to think of it as helping to purchase joy. As a mom of two boys, I know how special it is to see the hope and joy on the faces of children on Christmas morning.

Making a contribution is a very direct and meaningful way to make a positive difference in the life of one child. And it’s easy to do. Simply go to emptystockingfund.org/ajc to make your donation today. You may also learn more about the program by visiting emptystockingfund.org.

Thank you for helping to support this important Atlanta tradition.

Happy Holidays and thank you.

Donna B. Hall

Publisher

