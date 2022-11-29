ajc logo
X

‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
The word saw a 1,740% increase in lookups this year

If you’ve felt manipulated or grossly misled during the past year, we can’t say weren’t imagining it. We can say, however, that you weren’t alone.

“A driver of disorientation and mistrust, gaslighting is ‘the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage,’” Merriam-Webster wrote in announcing its 2022 word of the year.

In 2022, “gaslighting” saw a 1,740% increase in lookups.

The term comes from the 1944 psychological thriller’ “Gaslight” (and the 1938 play it’s based on). The plot “involves a man attempting to make his wife believe that she is going insane,” the online dictionary wrote. “His mysterious activities in the attic cause the house’s gas lights to dim, but he insists to his wife that the lights are not dimming and that she can’t trust her own perceptions.”

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

These days, however, it is often associated with fake news, conspiracy theories and internet trolls.

“The idea of a deliberate conspiracy to mislead has made gaslighting useful in describing lies that are part of a larger plan,” Merriam-Webster wrote. “Unlike lying, which tends to be between individuals, and fraud, which tends to involve organizations, gaslighting applies in both personal and political contexts.”

Technology has made it vastly easier to mislead people, the dictionary pointed out, making “gaslighting” the preferred term for perceived deception and earning it the title of word of the year.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him3h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff
4h ago
The Latest

Goodwill of North Georgia asks shoppers to give back this holiday season
2h ago
‘Holiday magic’ comes to the World of Coca-Cola
2h ago
Mariah Carey releases children’s book just in time for the holidays
3h ago
Featured

Credit: JEROME DELAY

Follow US vs. Iran in today’s World Cup Games
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top