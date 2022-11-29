‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

These days, however, it is often associated with fake news, conspiracy theories and internet trolls.

“The idea of a deliberate conspiracy to mislead has made gaslighting useful in describing lies that are part of a larger plan,” Merriam-Webster wrote. “Unlike lying, which tends to be between individuals, and fraud, which tends to involve organizations, gaslighting applies in both personal and political contexts.”

Technology has made it vastly easier to mislead people, the dictionary pointed out, making “gaslighting” the preferred term for perceived deception and earning it the title of word of the year.