Diwali 2023: Where to celebrate the festival of lights in Atlanta

Diwali, one of India’s most prominent festivals, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.
Atlanta Winter Guide
By
31 minutes ago

Diwali, one of India’s most prominent festivals, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Diwali occurs on the 15th day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, and its date changes each year to coincide with the lunar cycle.

Also called the festival of lights, it is celebrated Nov. 12 this year.

ExploreDiscover holiday magic at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Several events are planned throughout metro Atlanta for those who always celebrate and those who are new to the festival.

Alpharetta

Diwali Celebration: Aum Studio for Wellness will hold a family friendly (ages 6 and older) evening of music, yoga and dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Although traditional Indian or brightly colored attire is encouraged, it’s not required. Tickets are $40; kids are free.

IACA Diwali: The India American Cultural Association and North Point Mall are set to host Celebrate Diwali from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. You can enjoy music and dance performances; an art exhibition; yoga; food; henna; and diya (oil lamp) decorating for kids.

Atlanta

Bollywood Dhamaka – A Diwali Bollywood party: “Tradition meets the ultimate party vibe” at Believe Music Hall Atlanta from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $16-25.

NaanStop: The restaurant’s three Atlanta locations (Midtown, Atlantic Station and Buckhead) will offer a special Diwali family meal Nov. 9-15. The meal costs $49.99 and serves four people. You also can choose the prix-fixe menu for $24.99 per person. From 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, the Atlantic Station and Buckhead restaurants will also have a kids menu, complimentary snacks and crafts. Kids can learn about Diwali while painting a diya (oil lamp) to take home.

Cumming

GATA Deepavali Vedukalu: The Greater Atlanta Telugu Association invites the public to enjoy cultural performances, a best-dressed competition for couples and siblings, and a Diwali-themed drawing competition for children. The fun begins 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at South Forsyth High School.

Lilburn

Diwali and Chopda Pujan: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir invites everyone to participate in its multi-day festivities. Activities include the lighting of flame lamps; a grand annakut, or food display, offered to God; people praying and celebrating together; a light and sound show; a food court; and more. Events begin Friday, Nov. 10 and run through Monday, Nov. 13.

Tucker

Kali puja: Gujarati Samaj community center invites the public to celebrate Diwali with music, singing and fireworks. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution 4h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

UGA study finds some military families with children need help with food
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

91-year-old Buckhead retiree is a TikTok sensation
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

91-year-old Buckhead retiree is a TikTok sensation
4h ago

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states
6h ago
The Latest

Georgia baker ices the competition on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’
36m ago
Fernbank’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ returns for 14th year
46m ago
How to make Piedmont Driving Club’s famous buttered saltines
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top