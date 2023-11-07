Diwali 2023: Where to celebrate the festival of lights in Atlanta

Also called the festival of lights, it is celebrated Nov. 12 this year.

Several events are planned throughout metro Atlanta for those who always celebrate and those who are new to the festival.

Alpharetta

Diwali Celebration: Aum Studio for Wellness will hold a family friendly (ages 6 and older) evening of music, yoga and dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Although traditional Indian or brightly colored attire is encouraged, it’s not required. Tickets are $40; kids are free.

IACA Diwali: The India American Cultural Association and North Point Mall are set to host Celebrate Diwali from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. You can enjoy music and dance performances; an art exhibition; yoga; food; henna; and diya (oil lamp) decorating for kids.

Atlanta

Bollywood Dhamaka – A Diwali Bollywood party: “Tradition meets the ultimate party vibe” at Believe Music Hall Atlanta from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $16-25.

NaanStop: The restaurant’s three Atlanta locations (Midtown, Atlantic Station and Buckhead) will offer a special Diwali family meal Nov. 9-15. The meal costs $49.99 and serves four people. You also can choose the prix-fixe menu for $24.99 per person. From 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, the Atlantic Station and Buckhead restaurants will also have a kids menu, complimentary snacks and crafts. Kids can learn about Diwali while painting a diya (oil lamp) to take home.

Cumming

GATA Deepavali Vedukalu: The Greater Atlanta Telugu Association invites the public to enjoy cultural performances, a best-dressed competition for couples and siblings, and a Diwali-themed drawing competition for children. The fun begins 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at South Forsyth High School.

Lilburn

Diwali and Chopda Pujan: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir invites everyone to participate in its multi-day festivities. Activities include the lighting of flame lamps; a grand annakut, or food display, offered to God; people praying and celebrating together; a light and sound show; a food court; and more. Events begin Friday, Nov. 10 and run through Monday, Nov. 13.

Tucker

Kali puja: Gujarati Samaj community center invites the public to celebrate Diwali with music, singing and fireworks. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.