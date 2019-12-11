Christmas tree allergy is nothing to sneeze at

Live trees can be full of mold. A study by SUNY Upstate Medical University found 53 kinds of mold in live Christmas trees, allergypartners.com reported. Most of those molds are potential allergens and are known to increase the risk of wheezing, persistent coughing and allergic sensitization in infants.

A 2007 study, the website reported, found a Christmas tree increases the number of mold spores in an apartment by about six times, and the mold count continued to grow until the tree was taken down.

Even an artificial tree doesn’t ensure a sneeze-free holiday season. After being stored for a year, ornaments, lights and artificial trees can be covered in dust, dust mites and, yes, mold.

So what is an allergy sufferer to do? Here are some tips help them breathe easier:

Live tree

If pollen is a problem, consider buying a Leland cypress tree. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, this hybrid is the most popular Christmas tree in the Southeast, and does not produce pollen or sap.

If your heart is set on a pine tree, there are several ways to minimize its effect.

First, shake the tree outside to remove as debris as possible. Then, hose down the tree using a mixture of bleach and water. Balsamhill.com says the solution "kills growing mold spores while washing away any leftover grime. It will not harm the tree." It might, however, harm any pets who chew on the branches. That's why verywellhealth.com suggests using a veggie rinse instead.

Since mold continues to accumulate on a live tree, considering throwing it out on Dec. 26.

Artificial tree

Depending on how an artificial tree was packed away, it, too, will likely need to be washed. Dust and mold may have formed on the branches if the tree was not wrapped in plastic or in an airtight box. Trees with lights will need to be wiped down using a dust-free cloth. S

Ornaments

Before hanging ornaments on the your tree, wipe down any that appear to be dusty or moldy. Glass, metal and plastic ornaments are easier to clean than fabric ones, so keep that in mind when buying new decorations.

Verywellhealth.com also suggests wrapping your ornaments in new paper before packing them back up, instead of the dusty paper they lived in the previous year.

By following these tips, allergy sufferers can enjoy festive holiday decorations without worrying about keeping the antihistamine stocked.