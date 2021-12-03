Children’s replaces Christmas parade with full day of family fun

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is switching things up this year, replacing its annual Christmas parade with a full day of family fun.
On Saturday, instead of standing for a couple of hours or sitting on the cold sidewalk, you and your kids can attend Season on the Square at Colony Square.
But what about the bands and dancers? They will be there with a 20-minute Street Extravaganza performance on Peachtree Street and the Main Stage.
Families can buy tickets to have breakfast with Santa and to skate on the square’s rink. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Children’s Healthcare.
Capping off the evening will be the lighting of the Colony Square tree. A patient at Children’s will have the honor of flipping the switch.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. Here is the schedule of events:
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Holiday Experience | 10 a.m. to noon
Enjoy strolling entertainment, visits from special characters, performance groups, a Touch-A-Truck activation and more on Peachtree Street and Colony Square’s Front Loop.
Festivity loop at Colony Square | noon to 3 p.m.
Take the family for a stroll along the Front Loop for face painting, balloon art, crafts and more.
DJ and holiday performances and Santa experience | noon to 4 p.m.
Enjoy festive carolers from Alliance Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol,’ a DJ spinning holiday hits and professional ice skating performances from Jack Frost at the top of each hour. Plus, be sure to visit The Grove for fun photo opportunities with Santa Claus in his giant chair.
Party time with A-Town A-List | 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Get ready to boogie as A-Town A-List band takes the main stage in the Front Loop to get the holiday party cranked up a notch.
The lighting ceremony and show | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Kelly Crull from Bally Sports South, you’ll enjoy musical performances from Atlanta Music Project Choir, featured soloist Angelica Hale from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ a special Santa moment and more as you countdown to light the tree with honorary Santa helpers from Children’s.
Colony Square is at 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30361.
