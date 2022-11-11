Check out these holiday winter events at Jekyll Island

‘Tis the season and if you’re behind on your travel plans, why not aim for some place local-ish? Jekyll Island is a hot spot destination for those in and out of Georgia, and that’s no different during holiday time.
Starting November 25, the island begins its holiday season with Holly Jolly Jekyll. With over one million total light bulbs, more than 300 light displays and 45,000 lights on the Great Tree, the island transforms from a summer vacation destination to a holiday wonderland.
Here’s what guests can expect during Holiday Jolly Jekyll:
- Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade
- Fireworks
- Drive-In Movies
- Winter Carnival & Holiday Big Truck Round-up
- Peppermint Land Mini Golf
- Mailbox on Main
- Holiday History Tour
- Holly Jolly Light Tours
- Cold Stunned Plunge
To plan your stay, visit jekyllisland.com.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family
SEE: Dave Koz marks 25 years of making Christmas music
EAT: Dunkin’ reveals new holiday flavors
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
About the Author