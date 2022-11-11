ajc logo
Check out these holiday winter events at Jekyll Island

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Have a jolly holly season on the island that’s fun for the entire family.

‘Tis the season and if you’re behind on your travel plans, why not aim for some place local-ish? Jekyll Island is a hot spot destination for those in and out of Georgia, and that’s no different during holiday time.

Starting November 25, the island begins its holiday season with Holly Jolly Jekyll. With over one million total light bulbs, more than 300 light displays and 45,000 lights on the Great Tree, the island transforms from a summer vacation destination to a holiday wonderland.

Here’s what guests can expect during Holiday Jolly Jekyll:

  • Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade
  • Fireworks
  • Drive-In Movies
  • Winter Carnival & Holiday Big Truck Round-up
  • Peppermint Land Mini Golf
  • Mailbox on Main
  • Holiday History Tour
  • Holly Jolly Light Tours
  • Cold Stunned Plunge

To plan your stay, visit jekyllisland.com.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

