Anonymous donor to pay pet adoption fees at three local shelters

An anonymous donor wants to help animals at three area shelters find homes for the holidays.
Through Sunday, the donor will cover all adoption costs, including vaccination, spaying or neutering and microchipping.
Participating shelters are Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.
“Unusually high November intake rates, fewer adoptions and staffing shortages have created the perfect storm at our shelters,” said Jennifer Eddy, LifeLine’s chief development officer. “We hope that this committed donor’s generous gift will incentivize those interested in adopting to do so this weekend to help alleviate the space crisis at our shelters.”
Although 292 animals were adopted during the shelters’ Black Friday event, that number was down significantly from 2019 event, when 472 animals found homes.
Right now there are 429 dogs and 100 cats at DeKalb County Animal Services.
Fulton County Animal Services’ shelter was built to hold 80 dogs but can comfortably house 150. It currently has 250 dogs and 20 cats, however. Adopters and fosters are urgently needed.
To adopt a pet, visit any of LifeLine Animal Project’s shelters. To view available animals or shelter hours and more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. Those unable to adopt can also help by fostering for any amount of time. Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster to learn more and sign up.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Help the Empty Stocking Fund ensure that no child will miss out Christmas morning
SEE: TV best bets with Mariah Carey, George Michael, Kelly Clarkson, ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Annie Live!’
EAT: How to make the Ginger Room’s Coronation Chicken Salad
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
About the Author