Anonymous donor to pay pet adoption fees at three local shelters

Right now there are 429 dogs and 100 cats at DeKalb County Animal Services.

Fulton County Animal Services’ shelter was built to hold 80 dogs but can comfortably house 150. It currently has 250 dogs and 20 cats, however. Adopters and fosters are urgently needed.

To adopt a pet, visit any of LifeLine Animal Project’s shelters. To view available animals or shelter hours and more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. Those unable to adopt can also help by fostering for any amount of time. Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster to learn more and sign up.