ajc logo
X

Anonymous donor to pay pet adoption fees at three local shelters

Caption
An anonymous donor will pay adoption fees at LifeLine’s three shelters in the metro area.All adopted animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no cost.The participating shelters are Fulton County Animal Services, DeKalb County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.“Unusually high November intake rates, fewer adoptions and staffing shortages have created the perfect storm at our shelters,” LifeLine's chief development officer said.There are currently 529 animals at DeKalb County Animal Services alone. The offer is good Thursday through Sunday, December 5

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Offer includes spaying/neutering, microchipping and vaccinations

An anonymous donor wants to help animals at three area shelters find homes for the holidays.

Through Sunday, the donor will cover all adoption costs, including vaccination, spaying or neutering and microchipping.

Participating shelters are Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.

“Unusually high November intake rates, fewer adoptions and staffing shortages have created the perfect storm at our shelters,” said Jennifer Eddy, LifeLine’s chief development officer. “We hope that this committed donor’s generous gift will incentivize those interested in adopting to do so this weekend to help alleviate the space crisis at our shelters.”

Although 292 animals were adopted during the shelters’ Black Friday event, that number was down significantly from 2019 event, when 472 animals found homes.

Right now there are 429 dogs and 100 cats at DeKalb County Animal Services.

Fulton County Animal Services’ shelter was built to hold 80 dogs but can comfortably house 150. It currently has 250 dogs and 20 cats, however. Adopters and fosters are urgently needed.

To adopt a pet, visit any of LifeLine Animal Project’s shelters. To view available animals or shelter hours and more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. Those unable to adopt can also help by fostering for any amount of time. Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster to learn more and sign up.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Help the Empty Stocking Fund ensure that no child will miss out Christmas morning

SEE: TV best bets with Mariah Carey, George Michael, Kelly Clarkson, ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Annie Live!’

EAT: How to make the Ginger Room’s Coronation Chicken Salad

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

About the Author

ajc.com

Nancy Clanton
Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 20 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
A gift to subscribers — a daily holiday bonus in today’s ePaper
21h ago
These Atlanta radio stations are playing Christmas music
Show us your Christmas trees
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top